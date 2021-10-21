EVENT: Join us for an evening of Haunted Hilarity as comedians take the center stage this Halloween.
DATE: Oct. 30
TIME: Doors open at 7 p.m. Show is at 8 p.m.
VENUE: Revival
TICKETS: $13
LOCATION: Salisbury
AGES: 18+
Headliner: Helene Lepka
Helene — “ That Tall Blonde Comic” …and not Jane Lynch!...Although she looks like her!
ABOUT THE ARTIST: Whether it’s TV, The Borgata in AC, NYC Friars Club, the east coast club scene, or a winery; Helene has been delivering her expressive and crowd engaging comedy to the stage for over a dozen hilarious years and brings honesty to the stage that helps everyone relax, and laugh at the joy and pain of aging and being a married mother of two and all that generation gap brings!
FEATURING: Kevin Lepka
Kevin is a stand-up comedian based out of Scranton, PA. He has performed mainly in the PA/NY/NJ area with some appearances in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Ocean City, Maryland. His act includes material inspired by his everyday life, especially some of the strangest situations he’s ever been in. This includes difficulties with my GPS, dealing with annoying children, and adventures with dating.
HOST: Keith Purnell
Keith is one of the fastest-rising comics from Delaware. He’s a high-energy performer whose quick wit, style, and fast pace humor make him a hit and personal favorite of audiences young and old. He performs at Comedy Clubs across the country and has appeared on Television and in Movies. He was a winner in the Howard Stern “Kill or Be Killed” Comedy Competition and was the Philadelphia Regional winner in the Sierra Mist Next Great Comic Comedy Competition.
Tickets available online at revivalshows.com or call the box-office at (667) 281-0101 for assistance.
Revival is located on the 3rd floor of the City Center building in downtown historic Salisbury (213 W. Main St.).
