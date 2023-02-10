EASTON — The Talbot County Health Department has been made aware of a recent spike in suspected opioid overdoses.
“This spike is five times greater than we usually see in our community,” according to Stacy Ewing, public information and program coordinator for the health department. “First responders, health care providers, and people who use drugs and their families should be aware of the increased risk of overdose in our community.”
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. The prevalence of fentanyl is unlike anything the health departent has seen before, and even more alarming is the likelihood of encountering fentanyl at extremely high doses in any recreational drug use as well as counterfeit pain and anxiety pills. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, of the record number of fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills analyzed in 2022, six out of 10 now contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl.
The community should continue to be aware of the risks of fentanyl and other drugs, including new psychoactive substance (NPS) that are being used as standalone drugs or adulterants (“cutting agents”) in combination with other substances, Ewing warned. These include a number of synthetic drugs, herbal drugs, synthetic cocaine, synthetic cannabis, herbal ecstasy, incense, deodorizers and products marked “not for human consumption.”
Xylazine and Medetomidine are drugs used in veterinary medicine and are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for human consumption. Xylazine may cause deep tissue damage when injected or inhaled as a standalone drug or in concomitant use with other substances, and poisoning may result in bradycardia, respiratory and CNS depression, and hypotension which significantly increase the potential for overdose and/or death. Narcan does not work to reverse the effects of non-opioids like Medetomidine or Xylazine, but should still be administered to reverse the effects of opioids such as heroin, fentanyl, and prescription pain relievers such as oxycodone/Percocet, hydrocodone/Vicodin, codeine and/or morphine.
Seek immediate medical attention if overdose or exposure has occurred for respiratory care and blood pressure observation by calling 911 or going to the nearest emergency room, the health department advised.
