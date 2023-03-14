Falcons Heinicke Football

Taylor Heinicke guided the Commanders to a 5-3-1 record last season before Carson Wentz returned in the next-to-last game with the team needing a win to stay in playoff contention.

 AP PHOTO

Setting up a competition at quarterback, the Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with Taylor Heinicke on a two-year contract worth up to $20 million, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

