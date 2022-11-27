LANDOVER (AP) — Taylor Heinicke threw for two touchdown passes in a run-heavy game in the rain, Kendall Fuller intercepted Marcus Mariota in the end zone with 58 seconds left and the Washington Commanders beat the Atlanta Falcons 19-13 Sunday for their sixth win in seven games.
Playing to each team’s strength on offense regardless of the weather, the Commanders and Falcons were content to keep the ball on the ground and take some shots throwing it.
Washington ran 37 times for 176 yards to Atlanta’s 29 for 167 — using five different ball carriers.
No one got it more for the Commanders (7-5) than rookie Brian Robinson Jr, who ran 18 times for a career-high 105 yards and averaged 5.8 yards an attempt. He also caught Heinicke’s first TD pass, getting into the end zone on a 14-yard play by bulldozing cornerback Darren Hall.
Heinicke also found tight end John Bates in the end zone for a 16-yard TD and finished 14 of 23 for 138 yards with an interception. Daron Payne tipped Mariota’s pass on Fuller’s pick, and Atlanta’s Ade Ogundeji ran into Commanders punter Tress Way with 32 seconds left to send Washington to its best record through 12 games since 2008.
While the Commanders bolstered their hopes of earning an NFC wild-card playoff spot, Atlanta (5-7) has now lost three of four despite surpassing 100 yards on the ground for the 10th consecutive game.
Mariota was 15 of 25 for 174 yards and a 4-yard TD pass to MyCole Pruitt — Kyle Pitts’ replacement after the star tight end landed on injured reserve. Rookie Tyler Allgeier was the Falcons leading rusher with 54 yards.
TAYLOR MEMORIAL
Fifteen years since his death, Washington unveiled a memorial for Sean Taylor on the concourse before the game: a glass-enclosed helmet, burgundy jersey, pants and what appeared to be soccer cleats in mannequin form. The team retired his No. 21 last season.
INJURIES
Falcons: OLB Arnold Ebiketie left in the second quarter with a forearm injury. ... LG Chuma Edoga was inactive for the 10th time in 12 games, this time with a knee injury. Colby Gossett started in his place.
Commanders: RG Trai Turner left with an ankle injury in the second quarter. ... CB Benjamin St-Juste was out with an ankle injury. ... DE Chase Young was ruled out several hours before kickoff because of his surgically repaired right knee and illness. Young has yet to play this season.
Bengals 20, Titans 16
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with 13:42 left to put Cincinnati ahead to stay, and the Bengals held off the Tennessee for their third straight victory and fifth in six games.
The defending AFC champion Bengals (7-4) won the rematch of their divisional playoff victory over Tennessee despite not having running back Joe Mixon because he hadn’t cleared the concussion protocol. Also, receiver Ja’Marr Chase, the reigning AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, missed a fourth straight game.
Evan McPherson kicked a pair of field goals for the Bengals. He connected on a third with 1:53 left, but Titans lineman Kevin Strong was flagged for unnecessary roughness after landing on the long snapper. That nullified the kick but allowed the Bengals to run out the clock.
The Titans (7-4) equaled their most points allowed since a Week 2 loss at Buffalo as their two-game winning streak ended. This was just the second time since that loss that Tennessee gave up more than 17, matching the 20 points allowed in an overtime loss at Kansas City.
Cincinnati smothered NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry yet again, holding him to a season-low 38 yards. Tennessee tried to rally by throwing to Henry, and he had a career-best 79 yards receiving. Ryan Tannehill threw for 291 yards, but the Titans couldn’t score a touchdown in three trips to the red zone.
Burrow threw for 270 yards, and Higgins finished with 114 yards on seven catches. Samaje Perine also ran a 7-yard TD that tied it at 10 with 1:55 left in the first half.
The Titans played their second straight game without center Ben Jones, a loss that showed as they were flagged twice for false starts on their opening drive. Tennessee also played without kicker Randy Bullock for a second straight game. Undrafted rookie Caleb Shudak went 3-of-4 on field goals, missing a 35-yarder to the right.
McPherson, who won the playoff game in January at Tennessee with a field goal as time expired, tied it up with a 47-yarder early in the second. His 38-yarder gave Cincinnati its first lead, 13-10 late in the third quarter.
Jets 31, Bears 10
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Mike White threw three touchdown passes, including two to Garrett Wilson, in a terrific performance and the New York Jets rolled over the banged-up Chicago Bears.
White made his first start since last season in place of a benched Zach Wilson and sparked the Jets to a season-high 466 yards in the rain. White was 22 of 28 for 315 yards and serenaded with chants of his name throughout by drenched fans at MetLife Stadium.
White became the fifth player in NFL history to have multiple games with 300 yards passing and three TD passes in his first four career starts. He joined Patrick Mahomes, Austin Davis, Kurt Warner and Mark Rypien to accomplish the feat.
Elijah Moore, who requested a trade earlier this season because of a lack of opportunities, caught his first touchdown pass of the season. Ty Johnson had a 32-yard TD run for the Jets (7-4), who bounced back from a 10-3 loss last Sunday at New England.
The only real intrigue for the Bears (3-9), who have lost five straight, was who would start at quarterback.
Justin Fields was ruled out 90 minutes before kickoff after being listed as questionable with an injured left shoulder. Trevor Siemian was slated to start in his place, but injured his oblique during warmups — and Chicago announced Nathan Peterman, elevated from the practice squad Saturday, would start instead.
But both Siemian and Peterman threw on the sideline before the game, and the Bears opted to go with Siemian after all.
Siemian showed little sign of injury, going 14 of 25 for 179 yards with a touchdown and interception. But he and the Bears couldn’t get much going against the Jets.
With fans chanting his name after each completion, White marched the Jets downfield and capped the opening drive with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson to give New York an early 7-0 lead. It was the Jets’ first touchdown this season on an opening drive.
After Cairo Santos’ 22-yard field goal cut the deficit to 7-3, Siemian capped the Bears’ second drive with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Byron Pringle, who grabbed the ball over D.J. Reed in the end zone. It was Siemian’s first TD pass of the season, and first since Week 12 of last season with New Orleans.
With Greg Zuerlein lined up for a tying 36-yard field goal on the Jets’ next possession, holder Braden Mann fumbled the snap in a driving rain at MetLife Stadium and was called for an illegal forward pass — turning the ball over on downs.
But White and the offense got back into the end zone on their next drive to regain the lead when Wilson spun and juked Kindle Vildor before racing for a 54-yard touchdown that put New York up 14-10.
With 12 seconds left before halftime, Zuerlein booted a 57-yarder through the rain — the longest field goal at home in franchise history and tying the overall mark for any game he already shared with Chandler Catanzaro. Mann, who botched the snap on the previous field goal attempt, wore gloves this time.
Moore’s 22-yard TD catch and Johnson’s tackle-shedding 32-yard scoring run made it 31-10 late in the third quarter.
C.J. Mosley’s interception of Siemian with 5:04 left sealed the victory for the Jets, who snapped a five-game skid against the Bears.
REVIS HONORED
The Jets inducted former cornerback Darrelle Revis into the team’s Ring of Honor at halftime.
Revis, a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, was one of the NFL’s top shutdown cornerbacks in his prime. Revis played for the Jets from 2007-12 and 2015-16.
INJURIES
Bears: WR Darnell Mooney left in the third quarter with an ankle injury. .... S Eddie Jackson injured a foot in the second and didn’t return. ... RT Riley Reiff (shoulder) left in the first and was replaced by Larry Borom, who also left late with an injury. ... S Dane Cruikshank injured a hamstring.
Jets: RB Michael Carter (ankle), S Ashtyn Davis (hamstring), LB Chazz Surratt and RT Cedric Ogbuehi (groin) all left with injuries.
UP NEXT
Bears: Host Aaron Rodgers and the NFC North-rival Green Bay Packers next Sunday.
Jets: Head to Minnesota to take on the Vikings next Sunday.
