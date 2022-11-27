Falcons Commanders Football

Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) scores a touchdown against Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker during Sunday’s first half.

 AP PHOTO

LANDOVER (AP) — Taylor Heinicke threw for two touchdown passes in a run-heavy game in the rain, Kendall Fuller intercepted Marcus Mariota in the end zone with 58 seconds left and the Washington Commanders beat the Atlanta Falcons 19-13 Sunday for their sixth win in seven games.

