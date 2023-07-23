Orioles Rays Baseball

Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson celebrates after hitting a two-run homer against wTampa Bay during Sunday’s second inning.

 AP PHOTO

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gunnar Henderson and Ryan O’Hearn homered as the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 on Sunday to take three of four in a weekend series.

  

