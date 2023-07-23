ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gunnar Henderson and Ryan O’Hearn homered as the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 on Sunday to take three of four in a weekend series.
The Orioles, who started July 6 1/2 games behind Tampa Bay, have a two-game lead over the Rays after winning for the 12th time in 15 games.
Reliever Mike Baumann (7-0) walked two over 2 2/3 hitless innings and Félix Bautista gave up ninth-inning singles to Manuel Margot and Yandy Díaz before getting to his 28th save as four Baltimore pitchers combined on a three-hitter. Baltimore pitchers walked six and hit two batters.
Bautista ended it by striking out Wander Franco with runners on first and third.
Díaz homered for the Rays, who are an AL-worse 4-14 in July. This the first time Tampa Bay has lost a home series to the Orioles since June 2017.
O’Hearn put the Orioles up 4-3 on a 331-foot opposite-field homer down the left-field line off Colin Poche (7-3) in the sixth. He had a tiebreaking pinch-hit ninth-inning RBI single in the Orioles’ 6-5 win on Saturday.
Baltimore took a 5-3 lead on Anthony Santander’s RBI single during the seventh.
Díaz tied it at 3 with the Rays’ first hit off a wild Tyler Wells, a two-run homer following a leadoff walk to Christian Bethancourt in the fifth. Wells was replaced by Baumann after retiring the next batter, Franco.
Wells ended up allowing three runs, one hit, four walks, hit two batters and struck out five in 4 1/3 innings. The right-hander had issued just 26 walks and hit one batter over 106 2/3 innings entering the game.
Adley Rutschman had a first-inning RBI double before Henderson made it 3-0 with his two-run 446-foot drive in the second.
The Rays got within 3-1 in the fourth on a pair of walks and a run-scoring fielder’s choice grounder by Brandon Lowe.
DICKIE V IN THE HOUSE
College basketball icon and Rays’ fan Dick Vitale was at the game, one day before starting six weeks of radiation treatments for vocal cord cancer.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Orioles: RHP Austin Voth (right elbow) allowed one run, on a homer, and two hits over two innings for Double-A Bowie against Harrisburg.
Rays: 3B Isaac Paredes stayed in the game after a 91.5 mph pitch from Wells in the second grazed the top of his helmet. ... LHP Josh Fleming (left elbow) will have his status evaluated after making starts Thursday and Aug. 1 with Triple-A Durham. ... RHP Andrew Kittredge (Tommy John surgery) allowed six runs and seven hits in one-third of an inning for Triple-A Durham against Rochester.
UP NEXT
Orioles: RHP Dean Kremer (10-4) looks to become the AL’s fourth 11-game winner Monday night against Philadelphia LHP Cristopher Sánchez (0-3). Tampa Bay’s Shane McClanahan and Zach Eflin, and Texas’ Nathan Eovaldi top the league with 11 victories.
Rays: RHP Tyler Glasnow (3-3) will go against Miami RHP Edward Cabrera (5-5) on Tuesday.
Nats 6, Giants 1
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lane Thomas matched a Nationals record with four stolen bases, and Washington recorded its first series sweep in nearly two years with a victory over San Francisco.
Riley Adams homered and MacKenzie Gore threw five shutout innings for Washington, which completed its first sweep since taking two games from Toronto in August 2021. It was the Nationals’ first three-game series sweep since June 2021 against Pittsburgh.
Joc Pederson homered for San Francisco, which dropped its fifth straight game. The Giants have scored just eight runs during their skid.
Thomas began the day with eight steals this season. He had not recorded a multi-steal game in 371 career appearances.
But he swiped second base in the first inning, second and third in the third, and third again in the fourth. He had three hits and scored two runs.
It was the fourth four-steal game since the Nationals moved to Washington in 2005. Michael A. Taylor was the last National to accomplish the feat, on June 17, 2018. Trea Turner did it twice in 2017.
Gore (6-7) earned his first victory at home since April 2, striking out eight while working around four hits and two walks. The left-hander allowed back-to-back hits to begin the fourth, but struck out the next two batters before Thomas made a sliding catch in right.
Coupled with Jake Irvin’s victory Friday and Josiah Gray’s seven strong innings Saturday, Washington starting pitchers earned wins in three consecutive games for the first time since Sept. 3-5, 2022.
Anthony DeSclafani relieved San Francisco opener Scott Alexander (6-1) with two on and two out in the first. He walked Stone Garrett to load the bases before allowing Dominic Smith’s two-run single.
CJ Abrams’ sacrifice fly and Thomas’ RBI double in the fourth made it 5-0, and Adams homered just over the fence in left against DeSclafani in the fifth.
Pederson led off the seventh with a drive to left against Amos Willingham. It was his 10th homer of the season and second in three games after going 23 appearances without one.
UP NEXT
Giants: RHP Ross Stripling (0-3, 5.92 ERA) gets the ball Monday as San Francisco visits Detroit to make up an April 16 postponement.
Nationals: Washington’s homestand continues Monday against Colorado. LHP Patrick Corbin (6-10, 4.89 ERA) has 11 career victories against the Rockies, his most against any franchise.
Reds 7, D-Backs 3
CINCINNATI (AP) — Elly De La Cruz hit his first career leadoff homer and Nick Senzel connected for a two-run shot, helping Cincinnati sweep Arizona.
Christian Encarnacion-Strand had two hits and two RBIs as Cincinnati (55-46) earned its fifth straight win overall. It was the Reds’ first sweep of the Diamondbacks since July 6-8, 2007, at Great American Ball Park.
Derek Law (4-4) pitched a scoreless inning for the win in the finale of the three-game set. Lucas Sims got two outs for his second save.
Arizona (54-46) loaded the bases in the ninth, but Lourdes Gurriel Jr. bounced into a game-ending double play.
Corbin Carroll hit his 21st homer for the Diamondbacks, and Ketel Marte went 2 for 2 with three walks.
Right-hander Jose Ruiz made his 38th appearance and second career start for Arizona in a bullpen game. It was Ruiz’s first start since Sept. 26, 2019.
Ruiz committed a pitch-clock violation prior to his first pitch of the game. Then, on a 3-1 count, De La Cruz launched his fifth homer of the season.
Senzel’s eighth homer made it 3-0 in the second. Ruiz allowed five hits in 1 2/3 innings.
Reds right-hander Luke Weaver permitted three runs and eight hits in four-plus innings. He left his previous start in the third after being struck on the left arm by a line drive.
The Diamondbacks got their first run when Reds first baseman Spencer Steer floated the ball over Weaver’s head and down the right-field line. Geraldo Perdomo scored from first on the throwing error in the fifth.
Carroll followed with a tying two-run shot to center. The rookie also homered during Saturday’s 4-2 loss.
Cincinnati regained the lead on Jake Fraley’s RBI double in the sixth, and then broke it open with three runs in the eighth. Steer hit an RBI single and Encarnacion-Strand drove in two more runs with a bases-loaded single.
TRAINERS ROOM
Diamondbacks: C Gabriel Moreno (left shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 10-day injured list, and C Jose Herrera was recalled from Triple-A Reno.
Reds: RHP Tejay Antone (Tommy John surgery) will begin a rehab assignment at the Arizona Complex League on Tuesday.
w If all goes well, he will return by Aug. 19.
UP NEXT
Reds: RHP Graham Ashcraft (5-7, 5.77 ERA) will face Brewers RHP Colin Rea (5-4, 4.64 ERA) to begin a three-game series in Milwaukee on Monday.
Diamondbacks: Haven’t named a starter for Monday’s series opener against the Cardinals. Adam Wainwright (3-4, 7.66 ERA) starts for St. Louis.
