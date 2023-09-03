QUEENSTOWN — Excitement was in the air Wednesday, Aug. 30, as a groundbreaking ceremony took place for the late iconic movie star Paul Newman’s “The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp,” in Queenstown. The camp, which was founded by Newman with a camp in Connecticut in 1986, specializes in “a different kind of healing” for children with serious illnesses.
The different kind of healing might best be described as “laughter is the best medicine.” The camp emphasizes FUN, yes, in capital letters. Newman described the camp where children with serious illnesses could just be kids and “raise a little hell” while experiencing diverse and transformational friendships that go hand-in-hand with camp.
Camp CEO Jimmy Canton spoke prior to the groundbreaking, saying, “All the magic, all the joy, all the friendship, all the support we experience on-site in Connecticut will be replicated at this second Hole in the Wall location in Maryland.” The name, Hole in the Wall, came from one of Newman’s most popular and famous movies, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.
The 166-acre property of the former Aspen Institute in Queenstown was donated to The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp. The property was originally purchased by the late Arthur A. Houghton Jr., in the 1930s. In 1979, Mr. Houghton gifted the property which became the Aspen Institute’s Wye River Conference Center.
Houghton’s stepson, Jeffrey Horstman, who is a member of the Hole in the Wall Camp Board of Directors, lives next door to the property. He spoke prior to the groundbreaking, saying, “Our family always wanted to protect the surrounding area, and the environment of the property. This camp will continue that mission.”
Camp CEO Jimmy Canton, started 35 years ago as cabin counselor at age 21.
“From the beginning we received letters from parents who’s children had been at the camp telling us, ‘After experiencing camp, you returned my child to me the way they were before being diagnosed with their illness, full of life and joy,’” he said. “Our camp is a nourishing, loving experience. Being located here on the Eastern Shore at this location, thousands of lives will be changed. Not only children, but staff, volunteers and donors.”
Parent Natasha Williams, of Smyrna, Delaware, spoke briefly, comparing the magic of the camp to “visiting Disney World with your child, but so much more, one thousand percent more. My child came away with friendships that continue. There’s nothing like camp, nothing!”
Natasha’s daughter, Taylor, 13, also spoke, raving about the camp.
“I love camp, most of all, I love the fun,” she said. “It’s become my home away from home. We get to do horseback riding, rock climbing and fishing, among many other great activities. I hope to become a camp counselor there someday.”
The location is described as tranquil beauty, on waterfront property along the Wye River. The open, scenic pastures with livestock grazing are surrounded by huge shade trees.
The camp in Connecticut has year-round programs celebrating the fun, friendship and spirit of childhood, as described in the “purpose” of the amp. The goal is, “all programing is intentionally designed to meet every individuals unique needs and offered at no cost to families thanks to generosity of others.”
Canton explained, “The camp must raise $15 million each year to fund all its programs and facilities”, he said. “The major funding is raised by corporate donations, as well as fundraising efforts.”
Canton added, “We see children who are diagnosed with cancers, sickle cell and rare diseases, such as “progeria”, a rapidly aging disease, which there is no cure for. There are only 18 current cases of progeria in the U.S. at this time, and we were able to bring all 18 children with this to our camp to have a wonderful experience.”
Continuing, the CEO said, “Regardless of their diagnosis, we don’t want any child to feel isolated. At camp, they learn that there are others with the same problems. They and their families bond. That bonding results in profound joy. It makes a big difference in their lives, going forward. That’s what we mean when we say, a different kind of healing.”
The former Aspen Institute buildings are being renovated and will be ready next summer to receive the first children and their families to experience the new camp. Nicole Bontrager will serve as the camp director at the Eastern Shore location. Learn more at holeinthewallgang.org.
