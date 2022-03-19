DOVER, Del. — Randy J. Holland, the longest-serving Delaware Supreme Court justice in history, has died, state officials said Wednesday.
Holland, 75, died Tuesday, according to a release issued by the Administrative Office of the Courts. No further details were immediately available.
Holland, who joined the state Supreme Court in 1986, retired from the bench in 2017. He was youngest person ever appointed to the Delaware Supreme Court and became the longest serving justice in 2009. In 2011, he was reappointed to an unprecedented third 12-year term. During his time on the court, Holland wrote more than 700 opinions.
“The Delaware judiciary mourns the loss of one of our greatest public servants,” said Chief Justice Collins Seitz Jr., who served with Holland from 2015 to 2017.
Holland was a widely acknowledged expert on state constitutional law and was the author or co-author of 10 books, including two books on the Delaware constitution and two histories of the Delaware Supreme Court.
“Justice Holland was a great and historic jurist of the court,” said former Chief Justice E. Norman Veasey, who served with Holland from 1992 to 2004. “Indeed, he was a quintessential and intellectual jurist, with an extraordinary grounding in the law and a marvelous sense of fairness and equity.”
After his retirement, Holland joined the Wilmington office of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich and Rosati as senior counsel, but he remained an important source of legal expertise for state officials.
In 2019, Democratic Gov. John Carney enlisted Holland to help lead an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court over a constitutional provision requiring a political balance among state court judges in Delaware, including splitting judgeships on certain courts between Republicans and Democrats.
The court did not directly address the dispute but instead tossed the suit on procedural grounds, ruling in 2020 that James Adams, a Wilmington lawyer who challenged the provision, didn’t have legal standing to sue Carney because he had not shown that he was “able and ready” to apply to be a judge when he filed the lawsuit in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.