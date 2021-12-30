Editor’s note: Linda Kohler is the executive director of Chesapeake Charities, which recently delivered a truckload of supplies to communities devastated by recent tornadoes in Kentucky as part of “Operation Christmas Cookies.” More information about Chesapeake Charities can be found on their website at https://chesapeakecharities.org/.
2021 has been a year of unrelenting challenges: COVID variants, racial tensions, border crises, inflation, and political divisions so sharp that debate has become futile. Then in December, the winds blew so fiercely across Western Kentucky that whole towns were completely obliterated. With the blink of an eye, people from one end of America to the other rallied to assist those hardest-hit by the tornadoes.
Locally, we launched “Operation Christmas Cookies” through social media and a live spot on QAC-TV. A simple notion to send homemade treats to those who no longer had kitchens blossomed into a tractor-trailer filled with food, clothing, brand new toys, and dozens and dozens of Christmas cookies.
The drive through Kentucky confirmed the worst of what we’d seen on television. Entire towns had been swept clean off the map. But it was inside the churches and make-shift warehouses that something far more revealing was exposed. Left with little but the clothes on their backs, people were grateful to have survived and were determined to rebuild. Wealth and social status disappeared. Race was irrelevant. The things that matter — family, faith, and laughter — drew us all together.
My favorite memory is of the look on one volunteer’s face when I arrived with flowers for her 56th wedding anniversary. Despite having 21 broken bones, she had been manning the phone at Calvary Baptist Church in Princeton, Kentucky when I called to ask if they needed supplies and a little cheer. That phone call redirected our first stop and shed light on how we could be of most help. These survivors desperately needed to tell their stories. We were there to listen and offer comfort in the form of a hug and a freshly baked cookie.
I left Kentucky more hopeful for the future of America than I have been in years. People — not politics — matter. Returning home, it felt like I’d arrived in heaven. With brand new clarity, I saw how rich in blessings I am and was filled with gratitude.
To all who participated in “Operation Christmas Cookies,” know that your efforts and generous donations had a profound impact on the people we met. Thank you so much for taking the time to show you care. From the Board and staff at Chesapeake Charities, we wish you the happiest New Year!
Linda Kohler
Executive Director
