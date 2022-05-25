Nurse of the year

Shown at the UM Shore Regional Health Nurse of the Year Award presentation are Ken Kozel, President and CEO, UM SRH; Roberta Lilly, MD, Director of the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center; Jenny Bowie, Chief Nursing Officer; Nurse of the Year Robin Ford, Nurse Navigator at the Breast Center; Jeanie Scott, Director of Oncology Services; and Brittany Krautheim, CRNP at the Breast Center.

EASTON — Robin Ford has been named University of Maryland Shore Regional Health’s Nurse of the Year.

Ford is a nurse navigator at the hospital’s Clark Comprehensive Breast Center. She lives in Easton and was among 25 nominees for the nurse of the year honors.

“In her role as a Nurse Navigator, Robin brings SRH Heart behaviors with her to work every day. In countless ways, Robin helps to solve problems and improve patient experience. She goes out of her way to treat her team members and every patient with kindness and respect. I am so grateful to have Robin as part of my team,” said Roberta Lilly, M.D., director of the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center in nominating Ford for the annual award.

Ford provides guidance and support to breast cancer patients throughout their treatment processes.

“Receiving the Nurse of the Year award is such an honor and I am humbled to have been selected,” said Ford. “No nurse works alone and I have been privileged to be part of wonderful teams providing excellent care. I am thankful to have such wonderful colleagues and mentors beside me on this journey. And I am grateful to care for each of our patients — they truly are a blessing and joy to me each day.”

Ford began her career at SRH as a labor and delivery nurse at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton, served for 26 years as a radiation oncology nurse at the Requard Radiation Oncology Center, and has been in her current role of nurse navigator for three years.

Other nurses nominated for the nursing award included:

Shannon Benson – The Birthing Center

Cassandra Bilbrough – Acute Care, Chestertown

Kelsey Brooks – Informatics and Emergency Department, Easton

Ashley Burl – 2 East, Easton

Alyssa Chadwick – Transitional Nurse Navigator

Melanie Chow — Emergency Department, Cambridge

Chelsea Compton – Shore Behavioral Health

Katie Davis – Chester River Home Care

Kaitlyn Davis – Telemetry, Easton

Stacy Dion – Same Day Surgery, Easton

John Durcho – Emergency Department, Easton

Aymee Gonzalez – The Birthing Center

Radine Haynes – Emergency Department, Chestertown

Casey Henckel – Emergency Department, Easton

Ashley Higgs – 2 East, Easton

Annie Hoffman – Requard Center for Acute Rehabilitation

Eden Kinser – Emergency Department, Chestertown

Chris Matulay – Professional Nursing Practice

Christina North – 2 East, Easton

Ashley Robinson – SMG – Women’s Health

Lee Rosendale – Shore Home Care

Ashley Schreppel– Telemetry, Easton

Cindy Simmons– Emergency Department, Chestertown

Abigail Smith – Emergency Department, Easton

Megan Stubbs – Emergency Department, Cambridge

Traci Tull – Emergency Department, Cambridge

April Venables – Emergency Department, Easton

