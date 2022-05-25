EASTON — Robin Ford has been named University of Maryland Shore Regional Health’s Nurse of the Year.
Ford is a nurse navigator at the hospital’s Clark Comprehensive Breast Center. She lives in Easton and was among 25 nominees for the nurse of the year honors.
“In her role as a Nurse Navigator, Robin brings SRH Heart behaviors with her to work every day. In countless ways, Robin helps to solve problems and improve patient experience. She goes out of her way to treat her team members and every patient with kindness and respect. I am so grateful to have Robin as part of my team,” said Roberta Lilly, M.D., director of the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center in nominating Ford for the annual award.
Ford provides guidance and support to breast cancer patients throughout their treatment processes.
“Receiving the Nurse of the Year award is such an honor and I am humbled to have been selected,” said Ford. “No nurse works alone and I have been privileged to be part of wonderful teams providing excellent care. I am thankful to have such wonderful colleagues and mentors beside me on this journey. And I am grateful to care for each of our patients — they truly are a blessing and joy to me each day.”
Ford began her career at SRH as a labor and delivery nurse at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton, served for 26 years as a radiation oncology nurse at the Requard Radiation Oncology Center, and has been in her current role of nurse navigator for three years.
Other nurses nominated for the nursing award included:
Shannon Benson – The Birthing Center
Cassandra Bilbrough – Acute Care, Chestertown
Kelsey Brooks – Informatics and Emergency Department, Easton
Ashley Burl – 2 East, Easton
Alyssa Chadwick – Transitional Nurse Navigator
Melanie Chow — Emergency Department, Cambridge
Chelsea Compton – Shore Behavioral Health
Katie Davis – Chester River Home Care
Kaitlyn Davis – Telemetry, Easton
Stacy Dion – Same Day Surgery, Easton
John Durcho – Emergency Department, Easton
Aymee Gonzalez – The Birthing Center
Radine Haynes – Emergency Department, Chestertown
Casey Henckel – Emergency Department, Easton
Ashley Higgs – 2 East, Easton
Annie Hoffman – Requard Center for Acute Rehabilitation
Eden Kinser – Emergency Department, Chestertown
Chris Matulay – Professional Nursing Practice
Christina North – 2 East, Easton
Ashley Robinson – SMG – Women’s Health
Lee Rosendale – Shore Home Care
Ashley Schreppel– Telemetry, Easton
Cindy Simmons– Emergency Department, Chestertown
Abigail Smith – Emergency Department, Easton
Megan Stubbs – Emergency Department, Cambridge
Traci Tull – Emergency Department, Cambridge
April Venables – Emergency Department, Easton
