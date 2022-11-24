(WEALTH OF GEEKS) — Just when it looked like the effects of the pandemic were flagging, the housing market is set to take a hit. The 43% jump in U.S. home prices in the past 18 months coupled with the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to combat inflation, means the market is entering a period of intense uncertainty, with plenty of turbulence ahead.

