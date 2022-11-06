WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 787th career goal to break Gordie Howe’s record for scoring with one team, but the Arizona Coyotes scored three times in the third period to rally for a 3-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.
Nick Ritchie had two goals, including the tiebreaker with 36 seconds remaining, and Josh Brown also scored for Arizona, which trailed 2-0 early in the third. Shayne Gostisbehere had two assists and Karel Vejmelka stopped 34 shots.
Anthony Mantha had a goal and an assist for Washington, which has lost four straight (0-2-2) while giving up a lead in each. Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves.
“No excuses, obviously,” Ovechkin said. “It starts from us leaders, and we can’t blame (injuries) on it. Every player who plays in the NHL has some level to play, and obviously, we miss those guys. But right now, the situation is we have to pull on the rope with all our hands and don’t panic and don’t think it’s over. We just have to bounce back and play together as a team and as a group.”
With the Capitals on their third power play of the game, Ovechkin fired a one-timer off a pass from Trevor van Riemsdyk past Vejmelka with just under 9 minutes left in the second period to open the scoring. It moved Ovechkin past Howe for the most goals with one franchise in NHL history.
“Obviously, it’s a huge moment,” Ovechkin said. “The last couple games, it was big milestones and unfortunately, we didn’t get the win, but it’s a special moment and it’s nice to have both my kids, my wife, all the fans (here). My parents watched in Moscow. So it’s a special moment.”
Ovechkin is now 14 goals away from tying Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time goals list and 107 from Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record. The 289th power-play goal of his career extended his point streak to five games.
Mantha made it 2-0 at 3:23 of the third with an unassisted goal before the Coyotes began their comeback.
Brown got Arizona on the board as he scored on easily after Kuemper collided with Christian Fischer and Connor McMichael battling in front. The goal was challenged for goaltender interference, but it stood after a review.
Ritchie tied it at 9:45 with a shot that went off the crossbar and completely across the goal line. The goal light had gone on, but play continued and there no goal was called on the ice. During an ensuing stoppage in play, the officials reviewed it and credited the tally.
Ritchie then got the winner in the final minute as he crashed the net and buried a rebound for his second of the game and sixth of the season.
“We’re down 2-0 and we just stayed with it,” Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny said. “We kept going and scored big goals and (found) a way to win.”
INJURIES
Washington also suffered another big loss as defensemen Dmitry Orlov suffered a lower-body injury in the second period and did not return. The Capitals are now down eight skaters, with Orlov joining Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson, T.J. Oshie, Connor Brown, Carl Hagelin, Beck Malenstyn and John Carlson on the shelf.
UP NEXT
Coyotes: At Buffalo on Tuesday night to continue a 14-game trip.
Capitals: Host Connor McDavid and Edmonton on Monday night.
Maple Leafs 2, Bruins 1
TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews’ second goal of the game came on a power play in the second period and Toronto snapped Boston’s seven-game winning streak.
Mitch Marner had two assists for the Maple Leafs. Ilya Samsonov made 13 saves before leaving the game after two periods with a knee injury. Erik Kallgren stopped seven shots the rest of the way.
Brad Marchand scored on a penalty shot in the second period for Boston. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for the Bruins, who entered as the NHL’s top team based on points percentage.
Golden Knights 6, Canadiens 4
MONTREAL (AP) — Reilly Smith scored two goals and Vegas won its seventh straight win.
Jonathan Marchessault and Keegan Kolesar each had a goal and an assist, and Nicolas Hague and Nicolas Roy also scored for the Golden Knights, who have won 11 of 13 to open the season.
n Adin Hill had 27 saves to improve to 5-0-0.
Nick Suzuki had two goals, and Cole Caufield and Juraj Slakovsky also scored for the Canadiens. Kirby Dach had three assists and Kaiden Guhle added two. Jake Allen finished with 36 saves.
Avalanche 5, Blue Jackets 1
TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen scored in his home country, and Colorado completed a sweep of the two-game series in Finland.
Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each had three assists for the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche, who won for the fourth time in six gamesl. Devon Toews and Martin Kaut each had a goal and an assist, and Logan O’Connor and Alex Newhook also scored.
Boone Jenner scored in the first period for Columbus, and Joonas Korpisalo made 40 stops in his home country. The Blue Jackets have lost five straight.
Kraken 3, Penguins 2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brandon Tanev scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:39 remaining and Seattle handed Pittsburgh it’s seventh straight loss.
Tanev took a pass from Yanni Gourde and beat goaltender Tristan Jarry from point-blank range to snap a 2-all tie. It was Tanev’s first goal of the season and it came against the team he played for from 2019-21.
Vince Dunn and Gourde also had goals for the Kraken, who won their fourth straight to match the second-year franchise’s record. Martin Jones stopped 36 shots after shutting out Minnesota in Seattle’s previous game.
Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel scored for the Penguins, and Crosby also had his 900th career assist. Tristan Jarry had 25 saves.
Flyers 2, Senators 1
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Kevin Hayes and Zack McEwen scored to lead Philadelphia past Ottawa.
Carter Hart stopped 31 shots as the Flyers snapped a three-game skid (0-1-2) and handed the Senators their fifth straight loss.
Ottawa’s Claude Giroux scored his 300th career goal while facing his former team for the first time, giving him a goal against every NHL club.
Lightning 5, Sabres 3
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had an empty-net goal and three assists, Nick Perbix got his first NHL goal, and Tampa Bay beat Buffalo.
Nicholas Paul, Brayden Point and Brandon Hagel also scored for the Lightning, and backup Brian Elliott stopped 21 shots.
Zemgus Girgensons Casey Mittelstadt and Jeff Skinner scored for the Sabres, who were coming off a 5-3 loss at Carolina on Friday night. Eric Comrie made 26 saves.
Perbix, in his ninth career game, made it 4-3 on his shot from above the right circle off a pass from Kucherov with 4:55 to play. Kucherov extended his goal streak to six games with 58 seconds remaining.
Kucherov also has a 10-game point streak (13 assists, 19 points) — his sixth career streak of 10 or more games, which trails Martin St. Louis’ seven for most in team history. Among active players, Kucherov trails Sidney Crosby (10), Patrick Kane (seven) and Connor McDavid (seven).
Red Wings 3, Islanders 0
DETROIT (AP) — Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Red Wings snapped the Islanders’ five-game win streak.
Dominik Kubalik had a goal and an assist, helping Detroit to its third win in four games. Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal, and Pius Suter had a short-handed goal.
Husso’s shutout was his second this season and fifth of his career.
Semyon Varlamov made 22 saves for the Islanders, who were blanked for the first time this season. Varlamov was replaced by Ilya Sorokin with 8:13 left.
Jets 4, Blackhawks 0
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30 shots for his second shutout of the season and 30th of his career as Winnipeg improved to 5-0-1 in its last six games.
Josh Morrissey and Pierre-Luc Dubois each had a goal and an assist, and Nate Schmidt and Adam Lowry also scored. All of the Jets’ scoring came on special teams, with three on the power play and Lowry getting his second short-handed tally of the season.
Arvid Soderblom started in goal for Chicago and stopped 21 of the 24 shots he faced through two periods. Dylan Wells came on to begin the third and had 12 saves in his NHL debut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.