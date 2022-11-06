Coyotes Capitals Hockey

Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after surpassing Gordie Howe on the career goal-scoring list Saturday night against Arizona.

 AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 787th career goal to break Gordie Howe’s record for scoring with one team, but the Arizona Coyotes scored three times in the third period to rally for a 3-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.

