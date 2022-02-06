WASHINGTON (AP) — Jared Bynum scored a career-high 32 points and No. 15 Providence won its seventh in a row, beating Georgetown 71-52 Sunday and sending the Hoyas to their school-record 11th straight loss.
The Friars (20-2, 10-1 Big East) completed a season sweep of the sputtering Hoyas and have won 12 of 15 against their longtime conference rival since 2015.
Bynum had only five points at halftime, but personally outscored Georgetown 27-22 in the second half.
“Jared put on a cape and it was as good of a performance as I’ve seen since I’ve been the head coach here,” Providence’s Ed Cooley said.
Aminu Mohammed had 18 points for the Hoyas (6-15, 0-10). Georgetown is nine games under .500 for the first time since going 3-23 in 1971-72, the season before Hall of Fame coach John Thompson Jr. began his Hoyas career.
Georgetown’s previous record losing streak was 10, set over the final nine games of the 2003-04 season and the 2004-05 season opener.
“We’re only going to win when everybody in that room decides that whatever we’re doing right now is not working,” Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing said. “They have to decide if they’re going to listen to what we want them to do and get it done.”
It seemed the Hoyas might end their slide against an unlikely opponent when they held a lead early in the second half. But Georgetown’s sloppiness and Bynum’s slick shooting ended any chance of that.
Providence already led by five when Bynum made a pair of free throws. It proved to be the start of a 13-0 personal run for Bynum, who hit three consecutive 3s to make it 59-41, then added another 3 after a basket by Mohammed to become responsible for 16 consecutive points by the Friars.
Bynum’s previous career high was 23 against Temple in 2018 when he played for Saint Joseph’s. A native of nearby Largo, Maryland, who played high school ball at Georgetown Prep, Bynum shot 11 of 15 from the field and 7 of 8 from 3-point range.
“It felt like an ocean,” Bynum said of the basket. “It felt like everything I was putting up was going down. That was pretty fun to see those shots fall. And being back at home with a lot of family and friends here, being able to play in front of them, I was really excited.”
Georgetown committed 19 turnovers, leading to 18 Providence points. The Hoyas were just 5 of 25 from the floor in the second half and made just two field goals in the first 12:26 of the half as Providence pulled away.
The Friars entered the day averaging 11.8 turnovers, but had 10 giveaways in the first half alone. Georgetown had nine of its own, but still took a 30-27 edge into the break. It was only the second time this season the Hoyas have led a Big East opponent at halftime, but advantage didn’t last long.
“I’m proud of our resilience once again, and I’ve used that word a lot this year,” Cooley said. “Sometimes in the past, we would have folded in those situations. We didn’t let our frustration carry over to the second half.”
Ohio State 82
Maryland 67
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — E.J. Liddell had 24 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 16 Ohio State beat Maryland.
Ohio State (14-5, 7-3 Big Ten) led by as much as 22 points in the second half of its fourth victory in five games. It shot 51% from the field, including an 11-for-26 performance from 3-point range.
Justin Ahrens and Zed Key scored 14 points apiece for the Buckeyes.
Donta Scott scored 25 points for Maryland (11-12, 3-9), which dropped its third straight game. Fatts Russell had 12 points, and Qudus Wahab finished with 10.
Scott went 5 for 8 from 3-point range. The rest of the Terrapins went 5 for 21 from deep.
Ohio State led 42-29 at the break. Maryland shot 32% from the field in the first half.
The Terrapins got just six points from their reserves for the game, compared to 21 for the Buckeyes.
BIG PICTURE
Maryland: Unable to overcome their slow start, the Terrapins lost for the fifth time in seven games.
Ohio State: The Buckeyes played their first Big Ten home game in three weeks. They moved to a perfect 10-0 on their home court.
Women’s Basketball
Maryland 80
Nebraska 65
COLLEGE PARK (AP) — Chloe Bibby scored 21 points to lead six players in double figures and No. 17 Maryland defeated Nebraska for the Terrapins’ fifth consecutive win.
Angel Reese had 15 points and completed her 13th double-double of the season with 16 rebounds, 10 of which were at the offensive end. Shyanne Sellers and Mimi Collins scored 11 points each and Diamond Miller and Katie Benzan added 10 each for Maryland (17-6, 9-3 Big Ten).
Ashley Scoggin led Nebraska (17-5, 6-5) with 20 points. Isabelle Bourne had 11 points and Alexis Markowski grabbed 12 rebounds.
Maryland led 26-11 after one quarter and 43-20 at the half. The Terrapins, the No. 7 scoring team in the nation, came up just short of their season average of 81 points.
It was a dominating home performance for Maryland, which improved to 61-5 in Big Ten home games since joining the conference in 2014.
Maryland honored Benzan, Bibby, Channise Lewis and Zoe Young on Senior Day.
Maryland’s win assures that the Big Ten’s five ranked teams — No. 5 Indiana, No. 6 Michigan, No. 17 Maryland, No. 21 Iowa and No. 23 Ohio State — will remain within two games of each other in the loss column in the conference standings.
After a home game against Wisconsin on Wednesday, Maryland plays each of the other four ranked teams to conclude the regular season.
