EASTON — A federal holiday is upon us this Monday. For some it is just a day off, but for others it is a day on filled with community, marches and reflection. Several people spoke about the Martin Luther King Jr. day and what it means to them. They also considered one of Dr. King’s most famous speeches, the 1963 “I Have A Dream” speech.
Thousands of people of all races traveled far and wide to hear his speech. For Black folks coming from the South, it was a dangerous journey. King climbed the marble steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington 100 years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. He spoke to a crowd of over 200,000 people and preached words demanding racial justice; words that have defined this country’s Civil Rights battle for decades.
Of course, some people did not like what he had to say. He paid for speaking the truth in the most harrowing way possible. This story is about local people who take his message to heart.
DFC John Coleman is a D.A.R.E. officer.
“He happens to be one of my heroes. With him it is probably one of the reasons that I am the way I am. The quote where he says judge people by the content of their character not by the color of their skin. It speaks to why I have a plethora of friends who all don’t look like me. I do look to the heart first. I learned in the third grade and my mom taught me. I came home telling her I was done with white people because of some mistreatment I got at school. I am going to be 60 this year and there was some stuff going on at this time. After doing a book report on King, I learned I have to look into the heart of people.”
“Dr. King’s legacy shaped me into who I am today,” he said.
Another local leader who holds the words of King high is Talbot County NAACP President Richard Potter.
“Really Dr. King was all about service. So I say it is a day on and not a day off. I am going to the march in Caroline County and volunteering my time on that day. MLK day is a day to reflect on the individual and what he had done for Black America and marginalized communities in that time period. I look at the struggles that Dr. King faced during his day and I can say we don’t face some of that because of the work that he had done. In his “I Have A Dream” speech, he said the day will come where people won’t look at the color of the skin of his children but judge them by the content of their character. That is a part that is still unfulfilled. We are still judged by the color of our skin and not the content of our character or the things that really matter.”
Potter also mentioned the numbers of those dying in police custody and how difficult it was removing the Confederate Talbot Boys statue as two areas where racism still exists.
“Dr. King was wise beyond his years and his writings were so prolific. Some of the issues that he speaks about in the ‘50s and ‘60s, we are still dealing with. I think during that time period we were more together than what we are now. If you do not surround yourself with others who think differently, act differently, then you don’t get it,” said Potter.
Potter connected the NAACP’s mission with words of King.
“It is a dream where diversity, equity and inclusion is at its highest. Look deeper into the individual besides what you see on the surface level,” he said.
Harriet Lowery is a retired administrator and educator at Chesapeake College. She was asked by Gov.-elect Wes Moore to do a day of service on Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. Her task is to write letters to teachers thanking them for all they do. She is also going to Chesapeake College on Monday to join the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration.
“I cheer on young people for things like this to learn about history. I volunteer one day a week at the Easton Elementary School on Wednesday. I was asked to read a book on Martin Luther King Jr. It was a children’s book about him. And reading the story, oh my goodness, to see the looks on the children’s faces. And then I would pause and tell them a little bit about what it was like for me when I was growing up during this period. Their eyes were wide open not realizing some of the things that we have gone through in history. They asked so many questions and it was a good experience,” said Lowery.
She made the history personal by telling them what it was like to be born in 1950.
“When he was killed, I was in high school. I was living in Baltimore at that time. I was ushering at a play and the principal came on stage to announce what had happened. They sent us home,” she said.
“Integration came a little later to the Eastern Shore. Moton didn’t combine with Easton High until 1967. The speech still gives me chills. To see what he said out loud. And it gives me chills today that we have come a long way but at the same time we haven’t. But it is so much better when I look at the first grade class that I am in. It is so good to see these children that don’t see color really. They work so well together. They are caring about each other. And they are so surprised to know it wasn’t always that way. So I think about all of that when I think of his message and his famous speech,” said Lowery.
Another educator is Dina Daly, who is the executive director of Building African American Minds. She focuses not only on the students but also on the parents and community to increase the chances of success. BAAM serves over 70 students.
“Dr. King is famous for the ‘I Have a Dream’ speech, but really for us it is helping to make sure that our children get a leg up in terms of learning and socially. All we are doing is making sure our kids grow up in a safe environment and learn and become productive citizens. I think that is what Martin Luther King wanted was a vision for all children to be engaged in their communities and to grow and be successful. Parent involvement is so important. So the parents that didn’t have a chance to get a GED or to take a class in financial literacy will have a chance to do that. So how do we make programming that wraps around the entire family?”
Nancy Andrews, executive director of Talbot Family Network, hosts conversations on race. She is willing to go to uncomfortable places and has made a career pushing people for the higher good.
“These times on the calendar are good times to raise consciousness, but we are really trying to work on this 365 days a year. Getting out of our comfort zone takes a constant push. I have pulled out the ‘I Have a Dream’ speech a few times this year and we latch on to that particular line in the speech about ‘I dream of the day where we will not see color.’ It is such an aspirational part of the speech. It really speaks to our better angels, but through much of the speech Dr. King talked about a promise made and not kept. Everyone in the country was not benefitting from the potential what this country had to offer. On housing, jobs, people’s health, he was pointing out very clearly that at that time black people are disproportionately impacted by certain negative outcomes and missing out on really the ideals of this country.”
Andrews also runs a book club at the Talbot County Free Library. It is called the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion book club.
“It has been so heartening that the folks who participate in that book club are people who really want to learn about other people’s experiences. The same thing with our conversations on race. People come to that because they want to talk to other people and learn from one another,” said Andrews.
Another way to look at King’s message is through the lens of land and agency and community.
Dennis DeShields, M.D. is a doctor at the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health in Easton.
“The older I get, the more I appreciate the contributions and sacrifices that Martin Luther King had made. In particular the ‘I Have A Dream’ speech. It lays out exactly what we as African Americans were facing in 1963. If you look at the speech, we have made progress in some areas, but there are still areas we have not made progress as African Americans. But it gives me a sense of hope seeing how far we have come. I know my family has been blessed. But I cannot celebrate when I see others who have not been able to celebrate or experience opportunities that everyone should be entitled to as well.”
Looking historically, DeShields said, “Looking at our history as African Americans that he probably had the greatest impact on African American people during modern times. I think today that we are still learning lessons from him.”
DeShields’ father was a watermen who lived in the Bellevue community.
Crossing guard Charles “Peanut” Jenkins remembered watching the speech on NBC.
“‘Free at last, free at last. Thank almighty God, I am free at last.’ I am really sorry that he got assassinated because he was a real important person to the Black community. What he did was just fantastic.”
Willie Woods, Ph.D., president of the Caroline County NAACP, said she will be in Denton Monday morning at 9 a.m. to observe Martin Luther King Jr. day. There will be a march from Lockerman to the courthouse.
It is also a day of service, so people are donating paper products to the local homeless shelter His Hope Ministries. Also on her radar is a Chesapeake College event that starts at 12:30 p.m. on Monday.
“But the main thing is to take time to reflect on the principles that Dr. King believed in and espoused. Particularly when he speaks about the fight for racial justice and equality for all. Look at the differences he made using various non-violent approaches to social change. Decades later it is still resounding as one of the great speeches of all time,” said Woods.
