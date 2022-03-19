If you go
St. Clement’s Island Museum will celebrate Maryland Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on
Friday, March 25, at 38370
Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point.
There will be a commemorative mass on the island at 11 a.m. and a program featuring guest speakers at 2 p.m. There will also be free water taxi rides, games, exhibits and crafts.
For more information, call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Historic St. Mary’s City will celebrate Maryland Day on Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26.
There will be outdoor
activities, living history, exhibits and crafts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days and a ceremony on March 26.
For more information, go to www.hsmcdigshistory.org/events/maryland-day/.
Other Maryland Day events
A Maryland Day history
seminar will be held virtually
7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday,
March 24.
St. Mary’s County Museums Division Manager Karen Stone will discuss the founding of Maryland from the perspective of local indigenous peoples and their relations with various colonial groups.
Registration required. For more information, go to
www.stmalib.org.
St. Mary’s County Library
will host a Maryland Day
Celebration from 2 to 3 p.m. or 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the Lexington Park branch. Make a craft, build your own seashore terrarium, and try out lacrosse, the
official state sport. Take home
a Bingo card to learn more about Maryland.
Registration required, and each registration allows up to four guests. For more, go to
