If you go

St. Clement’s Island Museum will celebrate Maryland Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on

Friday, March 25, at 38370

Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point.

There will be a commemorative mass on the island at 11 a.m. and a program featuring guest speakers at 2 p.m. There will also be free water taxi rides, games, exhibits and crafts.

For more information, call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.

Historic St. Mary’s City will celebrate Maryland Day on Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26.

There will be outdoor

activities, living history, exhibits and crafts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days and a ceremony on March 26.

For more information, go to www.hsmcdigshistory.org/events/maryland-day/.

Other Maryland Day events

A Maryland Day history

seminar will be held virtually

7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday,

March 24.

St. Mary’s County Museums Division Manager Karen Stone will discuss the founding of Maryland from the perspective of local indigenous peoples and their relations with various colonial groups.

Registration required. For more information, go to

www.stmalib.org.

St. Mary’s County Library

will host a Maryland Day

Celebration from 2 to 3 p.m. or 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the Lexington Park branch. Make a craft, build your own seashore terrarium, and try out lacrosse, the

official state sport. Take home

a Bingo card to learn more about Maryland.

Registration required, and each registration allows up to four guests. For more, go to

www.stmalib.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.