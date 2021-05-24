If you go
Great Mills Trading Post will present the Second Annual Battle by the Bay Truck and Tractor Pull at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds, 42455 Fairgrounds Road in Leonardtown. Gates open 4 p.m.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase and 100% of proceeds from beer sales will go to the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.
Tickets are $20, $10 for kids 6 to 18, free for ages 5 and younger and tickets will only be sold at the gate.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/BattlebytheBayTruckandTractorPull/. To subscribe and watch the livestreamed event, go to www.youtube.com/channel/UCQh_ZC2J0WHbwZfe5soMWH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.