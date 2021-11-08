Several outfitters provide rental equipment, shuttles and guided trips to the Conejohela Flats.
Chiques Rock Outfitters: Canoe and kayak rental service and transport, 41 Walnut St., Columbia, PA. Explore on your own or on guided trips. Also pedal-paddle trips.
KayakLanCo: Equipment rental for self-guided paddling and pickup, Lancaster County, PA.
Shank’s Mare Outfitters: Paddling tours and rentals of kayaks and stand-up paddleboards, 2092 Long Level Road, Wrightsville, PA.
Several boat launches are also available nearby:
Blue Rock Boat Launch, Blue Rock Road, Washington Boro, PA (closest to Conejohela Flats).
Zimmerman Center for Heritage, 1706 Long Level Road, Wrightsville, PA.
Columbia Crossing River Trails Center, 41 Walnut St., Columbia, PA.
Lock 2 Boat Ramp, 2112 Fishing Creek Road, Wrightsville, PA.
Attractions a short paddle or drive from the flats:
Zimmerman Center for Heritage, 1706 Long Level Road, Wrightsville, PA: Located in a restored 18th-century riverfront home, the center serves as an official visitor center for the area. Along with a boat launch, it features art and Susquehannock artifacts, and it connects to Native Lands County Park.
Columbia Crossing River Trails Center, 41 Walnut St., Columbia, PA: Along with a boat ramp, it offers maps, guides, exhibits, restrooms and a trailhead for the riverfront Northwest Lancaster County River Trail.
Turkey Hill Nature Preserve, 2051 River Road, Conestoga, PA: A short, steep half-mile-plus hike to an overlook earns you a bird’s-eye view of the Conejohela Flats from one of the highest points along the Susquehanna.
