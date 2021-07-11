Events are definitely back on the Shore.
Plein Air Easton starts today (Sunday, July 11) with events, artists’ competitions and exhibits across Talbot County through Sunday, July 18.
“Plein air” means “in the open air” in French. The local event is the largest outdoor arts competition and event in the country features dozens of artists. We encourage support for the artists, local galleries and Avalon Foundation, which puts on the event.
The festival should be a fresh reminder of the importance the arts plays on the Shore and in our towns. In Talbot County, the arts, artists and artisans are essential to our community and our economy.
Events such as Plein Air Easton and the Waterfowl Festival in November create jobs, show how beautiful the Shore is and puts us on the map for visitors, artists and businesses. Our arts events are one of the things that make the Shore special.
We need to be doing everything we can to bolster these events and the groups and artists who bring them to life.
That means support from the local business community as well as residents. We hope our part-time residents and some of the new transplants who have moved here during the pandemic see how important our local nonprofits, arts and community groups are to our towns and our neighbors.
Our towns and counties also need to continue to be as supportive as possible for events, outdoor dining and the arts. That means fresh and continued looks at taxes, permit fees and red tape. It means being open to new ideas, new businesses and new residents.
Improvements with coronavirus metrics have resulted in masks and other government pandemic mandates being lifted. There is an urge to get back out and enjoy life while being safe. That makes outdoor events and venues even more popular.
It also gives the Shore a huge competitive advantage.
Beyond the beaches, we have destinations such as St. Michaels, Cambridge and Oxford as well as arts events and music venues that are very appealing and highlight the Shore’s history and natural beauty.
We should all be backing our local events and our local artists. They are important for the economy and our cultural fabric here on the peninsula. And like many of our neighbors, they are also still recovering from the pandemic and need our support.
