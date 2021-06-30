Gov. Larry Hogan announced $13.5 million in state grants to improve and repair marinas, piers, boat slips and other boating infrastructure around the state and the Eastern Shore.
Hogan — who has spent the past several days on the Shore — announced the grants on Tuesday.
The awards include $30,000 for boat slip improvements and water connections in St. Michaels and $50,000 for boat ramp and parking lot improvements at Easton Point. There are long-term development plans slated at Easton Point.
The state effort also includes a $250,000 grant for parking lot and bulkhead improvements at Centreville landing in Queen Anne’s County, $200,000 for a parking lot expansion and redesign of the seawall and fuel tank at Choptank Marina in Preston and $150,000 for replacing the boat ramp at Tuckahoe State Park. The city of Cambridge is getting $250,000 for marina improvements.
The state investments on the Shore are needed and welcomed.
We have infrastructure — including and beyond boating — that needs modernization or repairs throughout the Shore and state.
The investments should also have economic payoff help with tourism and industries dependent on the Bay and its regional watershed. The state effort puts a rightful focus on the Shore and the need for new equipment as well as new and improved facilities for boaters.
But like with all the machinations over mammoth federal infrastructure plans we need to make sure the grants announced Tuesday come to fruition and the money on the projects are spent wisely and properly.
Too often, we will see government investments and spending turn into mismanaged projects with contracts tied to cronyism and campaign contributions.
It happens with multi-million Pentagon and intelligence contracts. It also can happen with spending at the local level.
That’s where an informed and vigilant citizenry and community journalists play a key role. We all need to up our game when it comes to keeping tabs on the money trail of contracts and government spending.
There have been tidal waves of contracts and spending during the pandemic. Much of it has been essential to helping small businesses, performing arts venues, community nonprofits and our most vulnerable neighbors.
Still, just like defense spending, there are COVID and infrastructure outlays that end up being more about “good-ole boy” politics and “crony capitalism.”
The state grants announced by the governor are promising for the Shore and our maritime infrastructure.
We just need to be watchful of how the government at every level spends our money and who benefits from that spending.
