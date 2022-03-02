TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Quenton Jackson scored 28 points and Tyrece Radford had 22 to lead Texas A&M to an 87-71 victory over No. 25 Alabama on Wednesday night.
Jackson had 15 points in the first 10 minutes of the second half to lead the Aggies (19-11, 8-9 Southeastern Conference) to their third straight win. The Crimson Tide (19-11, 9-8) were outscored 50-31 after taking a three-point lead into halftime in the team’s home finale.
Jackson made 9 of 13 shots and all nine free-throw attempts. Radford did much of his damage with a 4-of-6 performance from 3-point range and had eight rebounds.
Henry Coleman III had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Aggies.
Jaden Shackelford led Alabama with 16 points but was 4-of-12 shooting, with all four baskets from 3-point range. He was held to four points in the second half.
Jahvon Quinerly came off the bench and scored 14 points for Alabama, while Keon Ellis scored 13.
Jackson led a big charge out of halftime when the Aggies scored the first eight points. Texas A&M scarcely let up the rest of the way. Radford hit back-to-back 3-pointers for a 77-61 lead with 4:47 to play.
Alabama turned to freshman JD Davison as the starter at point guard in place of Quinerly, the team’s second-leading scorer. Davison had six points and six assists. Sophomore forward Darius Miles made the second start of his career and scored two points.
BIG PICTURE
Texas A&M: Has won four of its last five games after an eight-game skid that followed a 4-0 SEC start. This was the Aggies’ third straight win in Coleman Coliseum. Outrebounded ‘Bama 33-24.
Alabama: Continued a roller-coaster season. The Crimson Tide had no answers for the Aggies’ surge in the second half and committed 19 turnovers.
UP NEXT
Alabama visits LSU on Saturday in its regular season finale.
Texas A&M closes the regular season against Mississippi State on Saturday night.
Florida State 74
Notre Dame 70
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — John Butler had 16 points, eight rebounds and four blocks — all career highs — to lead Florida State over Notre Dame.
Butler, a freshman, also had a career-best four 3-pointers for Florida State (16-13, 9-10 Atlantic Coast Conference) to keep the Fighting Irish (21-9, 14-5) from clinching the No. 2 seed in the ACC tournament and their first-ever victory in Tallahassee in six visits.
RayQuan Evans, Anthony Polite and Tanor Ngom scored 12 points each for the Seminoles with Evans adding seven rebounds and five assists.
Blake Wesley scored 21 points, Paul Atkinson Jr. had 17 points and 10 rebounds for his seventh double-double this season and Prentiss Hubb added 10 points for Notre Dame.
The Seminoles were without ACC freshman of the week and second-leading scorer Matthew Cleveland, sidelined by a non-COVID illness. Cleveland had a last-second 3-pointer to beat Virginia 64-63 in FSU’s previous game. FSU did get Polite back after he missed the last seven games following surgery for a fractured wrist and he came through with a 3-pointer for a five-point lead with 46.8 seconds left.
Atkinson responded with a three-point play before Evans made two free throws with 9.7 seconds left. Butler blocked Wesley on the other end as time expired.
The Seminoles, who opened the game with five 3-pointers in the first four minutes but trailed 44-39 at halftime, made four in the first five minutes of the second half to grab a 53-48 edge after trailing by five at halftime and clung to the lead.
FSU made 12 of 29 from the arc, matching its best in ACC action this season. Notre Dame missed all 10 of its second-half 3-point tries.
The Irish are in a two-way tie for second place with North Carolina, who they beat in their only regular-season meeting. FSU is tied for eighth with Syracuse.
Notre Dame is host to Pitt and Florida State is home against North Carolina State in regular-season finales on Saturday.
Oklahoma St. 53
Iowa St. 36
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Avery Anderson III tossed in 12 points and added five steals, sparking Oklahoma State.
Anderson sank 5 of 10 shots from the floor for the Cowboys (14-15, 7-10 Big 12 Conference). Moussa Cisse had eight points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Oklahoma State dominated the boards 45-27. Bryce Williams scored nine off the bench.
A layup by Robert Jones pulled Iowa State (20-10, 7-10) even at 30 with 14:32 remaining. The score remained tied until Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe grabbed an offensive rebound and scored with 11:41 left. The Cowboys never trailed again.
Izaiah Brockington had nine points in the first half and his jumper with 3 seconds left pulled the Cyclones within 22-20 at halftime. Iowa State shot 29% in the first half and made just 1 of 10 from 3-point range. The Cyclones shot 28% in the second half and hit 1 of 7 from distance.
Brockington finished with 13 points, three steals and two blocks for Iowa State. Tyrese Hunter had 12 points, three assists and three steals. Hunter needs four assists and seven steals to set ISU freshman records.
Iowa State, which saw a four-game win streak end, is plus-18 in the win column over last season. It’s the best turnaround in school and Big 12 history. Another win would match the national record set by Murray State in 1980 under Ron Greene and tied by Ohio State in 1999 under Jim O’Brien. The Cyclones are one of just three teams with at least nine Quad I wins this season.
Oklahoma State closes on the road at No. 12 Texas Tech on Saturday. Then-No. 23 Iowa State beat OSU 84-81 in OT in first meeting this year. Iowa State closes out Big 12 regular-season play at No. 3 Baylor on Saturday.
