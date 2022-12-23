Jaguars Jets Football

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) tries to get the ball across the goal line as he steps out of bounds during the second quarter of Thursday night’s victory over the New York Jets.

 AP PHOTO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have ended all sorts of skids this season, so it shouldn’t have been that surprising to see them stop a six-game road losing streak in prime-time games with a 19-3 victory at the New York Jets on Thursday night.

