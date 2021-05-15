INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Los Angles Lakers coach Frank Vogel liked what he saw of LeBron James’ return
“It is going to take time to get his timing back to 100%, but for most of the game he looked good,” Vogel said. “He looked like his old self again.”
James, back after a six-game absence, scored 24 points, including seven key points late, to lead the Lakers to a 122-115 victory over the Indiana Pacers Saturday. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 28 points.
The Lakers can notch the No. 6 seed if they win at New Orleans on Sunday and Portland loses to Denver that day. If the Lakers finish No. 7, they will be in the play-in tournament against the No. 8 seed.
Davis, who missed the previous game because of a tight left thigh, sank 9 of 18 shots and grabbed 10 rebounds. James played 28 minutes, hitting 11 of 22 shots. James had eight assists and seven rebounds.
James was out for the last six games while recovering from high ankle sprain. He missed six weeks and then returned to play two games.
“It felt a lot better than the last time I came back,” James said. “I felt good coming into the game. I think each game I’ll get better and better. It will take a few games to get it all back. It’s up to coach and training staff if I play (Sunday).”
Davis had missed Wednesday’s game with Houston.
“I felt great the entire time,” Davis said. “It’s nice to get the whole team back out there.”
Andre Drummond had 15 rebounds for the Lakers, who held a 45-37 rebounding edge.
The Lakers led 111-97 before the Pacers scored 11 straight points to trim the lead to 111-108 with 3:07 left. James then took over by scoring the next seven points, starting with a 3-pointer to put the Lakers up 118-110.
“We had seven straight stops with the group, Goga (Bitadze) had a couple of blocks,” Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren said of closing the game. “Then they made some tough shots. We had some good looks but they didn’t go down.”
Caris LeVert, who was questionable entering the game with knee injury, was high for the Pacers with 28. JaKarr Sampson came off the bench to score 20.
“JaKarr played one heck of game,” Bjorkgren said. “He was really aggressive and really physical. He was playing as hard as he can.”
The Pacers could finish with the No. 9 or 10 seed. The Pacers are tied with Charlotte and Washington at 33-38, but would lose the tiebreaker against both teams if tied. Washington and Charlotte play Sunday while the Pacers are playing Toronto in Tampa in the regular-season finale.
The Lakers led 64-56 at halftime and 96-88 after three quarters.
Suns 140, Spurs 103
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Booker had 27 points and Phoenix beat San Antonio to maintain its hope of earning the top spot in the NBA and Western Conference.
Phoenix moved within a game of Utah for first in the West. The Jazz conclude their season Sunday in Sacramento while the Suns close a two-game series in San Antonio. Phoenix swept the season series against Utah.
Keldon Johnson had 18 points to lead San Antonio. The Spurs previously clinched 10th in the West and will face either Memphis or Golden State on the road Wednesday.
San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich missed the game to attend Tim Duncan’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
Nets 105, Bulls 91
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 22 points while playing with Kevin Durant and James Harden for the first time in three months, leading Brooklyn past Chicago.
The eighth appearance of the season for Brooklyn’s Big Three wasn’t particularly pretty, with the Nets falling quickly into a 12-0 hole. But they had some sharp stretches and won their fourth straight, improving to 6-2 with their three All-Stars in the same game.
Durant shot just 4 for 17, but finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Harden had seven assists, five points and five rebounds while playing 25 minutes in his second game back from a hamstring injury.
Patrick Williams scored 24 points for the Bulls.
Knicks 118 Hornets 109
NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle had 33 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds and led an overtime surge that sent New York past Charlotte.
The Knicks improved to 40-31 and moved into a tie with the idle Atlanta Hawks for the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race.
Miles Bridges had 30 points for the Hornets.
Celtics 124 T-Wolves 108
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 26 points and 11 rebounds to help Boston rout Minnesota.
Evan Fournier added 18 points and was 5 of 8 from 3-point range.
Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 24 points and 14 rebounds.
