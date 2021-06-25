EASTON — The Talbot County Fair will be held July 6 through July 10 at the Talbot Agriculture and Education Center.
Events include two outdoor movie events on July 9 and 10 via support from Easton-based Bluepoint Hospitality and Paul and Joanne Prager. Tickets for each outdoor movie are $10 per car per night and can be purchased through the fair’s website — talbotcountyfair.org.
The county fair also features 4-H exhibits, carnival food and games as well as fundraising dinners for the Talbot County Young Farmers and Cordova Volunteer Fire Department. There will also be a jousting competition, art activities, classic cars and a watermelon eating competition.
