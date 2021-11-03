EASTON — Jordan Regan has played a number of positions this season for Easton High’s field hockey team.
Late Wednesday afternoon, the sophomore midfielder was in position to win the game. And she didn’t miss.
Positioned at the right post, Regan collected Mia Wheatley’s rebound off the pads of James M. Bennett goalie Brigid Reilly and knocked the ball into the right corner of the cage with 3 minutes, 48 seconds remaining in double overtime to give the top-seeded Warriors a 1-0 victory over the Clippers in the Class 2A East Region II championship.
Easton (8-5), which has won seven of its last eight games, will be reseeded with the other seven region winners for the Class 2A state quarterfinals.
“It’s still kind of shocking,” Regan said. “I can’t believe we did it. I was kind relieved and excited because now we get to play another game ‘cause the season’s not over yet.”
The crowd that stretched across the entire sideline on this sunny yet chilly afternoon, may have wondered if this game would ever be over, as the Warriors and Clippers (5-7-1) battled to a scoreless stalemate through 60 minutes of regulation, though Easton had a handful of chances in the fourth period.
Maddi Spies sent a long hit into the circle that Kat Knox directed toward goal. But Ella Chandler and Olivia Orrell couldn’t get their sticks on the ball. The Warriors then picked up three corners in the final 1:30 of regulation, but couldn’t get one past Reilly.
Reilly kicked away an entry pass into the circle with 6:45 left in the first overtime. Then with 5 minutes left, Knox came in on a breakaway, got past Reilly, but couldn’t get enough control of the ball to get a shot off. Just 1:20 later, Reilly made a kick stop on a shot by Chandler, sending the game into a second extra session.
Easton was awarded a corner with about 4:30 left in the second OT. Regan directed her entry pass to Spies, who drove a hard, low shot toward goal. Wheatley gained control and hit a shot that went off Reilly’s pads and rolled to the left of Bennett’s goalie. Regan quickly got her stick on the ball and guided it into the open right side of the cage before leaping into the air in celebration and then getting mobbed by her teammates.
“I knew we would,” Easton head coach Alli Szymanski said when asked if she thought her team would ever score. “Sometimes they just like to do things the hard way. But that’s what makes this team great is that they never give up. Never. And I think that was shown today. It was very clear we dominated. And I knew we would find the back of the cage eventually.”
Easton finished with 11 corners to Bennett’s four, and put together a number of scoring threats but couldn’t put one past Reilly until the 76th minute of play.
“Jordan has moved positions a handful of times this season, and she is a beast,” Szymanski said. “She is an absolute beast. She does what she needs to do wherever she plays. She’s a very versatile player, and she knows how to find the back of the cage.
“I knew they were going to do it,” Szymanski said. “The amount of (time) they were peppering (Bennett’s goal), it was on our offensive 25 the majority of the game. We dominated offensively and so therefore these girls deserve this more than anything. They have done nothing more than persevere. And there is not a team that deserves this more than these girls.”
2A East Region II Playoffs
Q. Anne’s 1, K. Island 0
STEVENSVILLE — Gabrielle Scully’s goal and Eryn Johnston’s nine-save performance carried the third-seeded Lions past the No. 1 seed Buccaneers in the 2A East Region II championship.
Queen Anne’s improved to 6-7, while Kent Island finished the season 10-4-1
Queen Anne’s 5, Northeast 1
PASADENA — Charlotte Dyer had a hat trick Monday as third-seeded Queen Anne’s defeated No. 2 Northeast in a 2A East Region semifinal.
Gabrielle Scully and Faith Novak each scored for Queen Anne’s.
Kent Island 13, North Caroline 1
STEVENSVILLE — Claire Herrman, Marley Waters (assist) and Grace Hines each scored twice as the top-seeded Buccaneers rolled.
Kent Island also got one goal apiece from Jordan O’Connor, Caitey Patterson, Rhianna Hoffner (assist), Megan Carpenter, Brookey Betcher (two assists), Sadie Latchaw, and Brianna Riska. Ava Ravabakhah and Amy Ludden also had assists.
1A East Region I Playoffs
Kent County 2, St. Michaels 1
WORTON — Kendall Ford scored off a penalty corner with 7:44 remaining in the second overtime Monday, lifting the Trojans past the Saints.
Lexi Morris scored the Trojans’ other goal.
Kent County lost to Southern of Anne Arundel, 4-1, on Wednesday in the Region I final.
