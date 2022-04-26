George Huguely is escorted into the Charlottesville Circuit courthouse in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2012. Huguely, who was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2010 killing of a University of Virginia lacrosse player, is headed back to court for a civil trial in a wrongful death lawsuit.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A jury was selected Monday in the civil trial of a man who was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2010 death of University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love.
A wrongful death lawsuit brought by Love’s mother seeks to hold George Huguely V liable in Yeardley’s killing. Love and Huguely — who also played lacrosse at UVA — were in an on-again, off-again dating relationship. The lawsuit seeks $29.5 million in compensatory damages and $1 million in punitive damages.
Eleven jurors were chosen to hear the case, including seven regular jurors and four alternates. The trial in Charlottesville Circuit Court is expected to last about eight days. Opening statements are expected Tuesday.
Love, of Cockeysville, Maryland, and Huguely, of Chevy Chase, Maryland, were both seniors who were weeks away from graduation. They were known for their play on UVA’s nationally ranked men’s and women’s lacrosse teams, but also for their volatile relationship.
Prosecutors said Huguely kicked a hole in Love’s bedroom door, then beat her after a day of golf and binge drinking, enraged that she had had a relationship with a lacrosse player from North Carolina.
A medical examiner concluded the 22-year-old Love died of blunt force trauma to her head, but defense and prosecution experts offered differing medical opinions on the lethal consequences of her injuries.
