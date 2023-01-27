These Rock Hall Elementary School bucket drummers are ready to join their fellow Kent County Public Schools musicians in a performance opening for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra at Wilmer Park in Chestertown.
Next Generation Scholars Senior Coordinator Aundra Anderson, left and Nona Carroll, chief strategy officer for the Maryland Business Roundtable for Education, celebrate Maryland College Application Week at Kent County High School.
These Rock Hall Elementary School bucket drummers are ready to join their fellow Kent County Public Schools musicians in a performance opening for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra at Wilmer Park in Chestertown.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO FROM KCPS
Galena Elementary School student Jaclynn Kruegel pets a calf on a June 8 farm visit. Also seen here are classmates, from left, Weston Fuller, Zahya Thomas and Mackensy Shirey.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Next Generation Scholars Senior Coordinator Aundra Anderson, left and Nona Carroll, chief strategy officer for the Maryland Business Roundtable for Education, celebrate Maryland College Application Week at Kent County High School.
Anchored in excellence, Kent County Public Schools will provide personal learning experiences within a collaborative community of leaders, that inspire our students to reach their highest potential and become engaged global citizens.
Kent County Public Schools includes one comprehensive high school, one middle school and three elementary schools. Free full day universal pre-kindergarten is offered to all four year-old children who reside in Kent County.
Historically Kent County High School has ranked No. 1 in the state for dual completers. Students are encouraged to enroll in dual credit college classes at Washington College and Chesapeake College where they are awarded college and high school credit upon completing the coursework. Advanced Placement courses are offered and vary based on interest. On average, Kent County High School offers 10 to 13 AP courses each year. As part of the well-rounded comprehensive high school experience, students have many opportunities to participate in a variety of sports and clubs. Learn more at www.kent.k12.md.us.
Kent County Board of Education The Kent County Board of Education has five elected members and one non-voting student member. Elected members serve four-year terms. Elections are held the first Tuesday in November on even years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.