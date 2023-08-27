EASTON — Kentavius Jones wears many hats. Educator, mentor, musician and historian all describe him. Although generations separate him from the “I Have A Dream” speech, he has thought a lot about its promise. He currently serves as program director for Talbot Mentors.
“I would say it was boundlessly optimistic. It is like the embodiment of hope. Think about the time period. It was rough times. That speech embodies that, wow, we have a chance for improvement. We can do better,” said Jones.
Spanning the years since the speech, the question of progress comes up.
“I think we have made progress. Everyone sees progress as something linear or just as a trajectory straight up, but it is more like climbing a mountain. There are peaks and valleys. Is my generation less racist? Wow! I should be able to give you a quick answer, but then it is difficult. I have been studying racism a lot and the history of race. I realize how systemic and pervasive it is. How programmatic it is. Just the way that it is steeped into the kind of essence of our country. People can practice racism without really even being conscious of it,” he said.
Like a fish not noticing the water it is swimming in, the problem affects even the best intentioned.
“It permeates through everything. I think people have the intention to be less racist. The intent is there.
“You know what is interesting about this speech? The speech is about unification. Its about equality. It is about humanizing everybody. It is about freedom for everybody. And when I think about that unifying piece and then look at where we are right now in our history, it feels so divided politically and socially,” Jones said.
One of the lenses he chooses to look at the speech through is the personal.
“When I look at my life and my relationships that are cross culture, I see parts of his dream. I live them. I am living part of his dream. One of my best friends growing up is a white guy. His children are my god children, and I think that is a beautiful testimony to some of the growth we have had. We are still fighting a war and there have been some victories. There have been some battles we have won, right? There have been some relationships that embody the dream that exists,” he said.
Black success has not happened for everybody.
“It is wild to think there have been so many advancements, we have seen black billionaires. But the divide between how many successful African Americans there are as to how many successful Caucasian people there are, the disparities are like you can’t help notice and recognize them. Access to generational wealth and access to upward mobility is still very much guarded. And not everybody gets it,” he said.
“In a time when we feel like the world is kind of on fire. We as a community can make a choice here to put forth the effort to make that effort come true in our neighborhoods. In our schools, we can make that dream come true,” he said.
As a musician, Jones thought of a Sam Cooke 1964 classic, “Change is Gonna Come.” It reminded him of Dr. King’s speech.
