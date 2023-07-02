Free Agency Basketball

Guard Austin Reaves, front right, has agreed to a four-year deal with the Lakers that could be worth $56 million.

 AP PHOTO

The Los Angeles Lakers kept two of their best guards. And the Milwaukee Bucks kept their big man as the early trend in NBA free agency of most players staying put continued. Austin Reaves agreed to a four-year deal that could be worth $56 million, and D’Angelo Russell returned to the Lakers as well on a $37 million, two-year deal, according to people with knowledge of those transactions. Milwaukee found a way to keep Brook Lopez while Max Strus found a new home. Strus is headed from Miami to Cleveland, agreeing to a $63 million, four-year deal that was finalized Saturday by making the transaction part of a three-team trade.

  

