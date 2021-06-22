OCEAN CITY, Md. — Two large sharks have been spotted off the Atlantic coast in recent weeks — including off the Delmarva Peninsula and Jersey Shore.
One white shark is estimated to be 883-pounds and 11.26-feet long, according to Ocearch.org which tracks shark movements.
The female shark was spotted off the Delmarva Peninsula between June 14 and June 18, according to the tracking program.
It was last spotted off the southern New England coast on June 21.
The Ocearch group has named the shark Freya and has noted her proximity to popular east coast beach towns.
Another male shark named Hirtle being tracked is 10.9-feet long and has been navigating along the Virginia coast.
The sharks are most likely following a large school of menhaden, fish that are used in omega-3 supplements, animal feed and cosmetics.
