Hello and welcome to the first edition of the Talbot County Free Library’s Corner. We will be here once a month writing about a resource or event that both the Easton and St. Michaels Library branches are offering.
We would like to start out our inaugural column with our famous 7th annual Chesapeake Children’s Book Festival (CCBF) and everything that it entails. The major event will be taking place on Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Easton Branch.
Author Carole Boston Weatherford and author/illustrator Bryan Collier will be delivering the keynote speeches. The CCBF is the kick-off event for Talbot Library’s Summer Reading Program (SRP) which runs June 1 through July 31, 2022.
Children and teens who register for the Summer Reading Program will receive a voucher from Flying Cloud Bookstore (while supplies last!). Registration will open May 31, 2022 for children ages birth-18.
To register in the Summer Reading Program, download and follow the prompts on Beanstack app on your mobile device. All you have to do is read every day and log your reading on Beanstack or our paper game boards to be entered to win wonderful prizes.
Summer reading events will also be going on at both library branches throughout the summer including Spanish and English Story Time, Mindful Start Kids Yoga, Teen Herbal Spa Make & Take, Sharks!, and more.
On Wednesday Aug. 10, 2022 prizes will be awarded for SRP at the library’s end of Summer Celebration. The Easton library will also have an end of Summer Reading pizza party on Thursday, August 18, 2022 for teens who have completed the program. Then on Thursday August 25, 2022 there will be an end of Summer Reading pizza party for teens at the St. Michaels Library.
Adults, don’t worry, we welcome you to join in on the fun too! You are cordially invited to start the Summer Reading Program Celebration from July 1 through Aug. 31. Information about prizes and parties for adults will come at a later, so stay tuned!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.