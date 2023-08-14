Are you interested in making a positive impact within the Talbot County community? Do you have limited time and resources to give?
If so, the newly founded 100-plus Women Who Care Talbot County might be for you.
Driven by a desire to make a difference in our local community and inspired by hundreds of like-minded groups across the country, they seek to create a local group of motivated women who are committed to the power of collective philanthropic giving.
It’s simple and smart:
Bring together 100+ women for one hour three times per year.
Each member commits $100 per meeting for a total of $300 annually … collectively $10,000 per meeting and $30,000 annually.
Three Talbot County nonprofits are selected in advance by majority vote, and each are invited to attend and make a brief presentation sharing why the group’s contribution should go to them and how they will use the funds.
Following the presentations, members vote by ballot for the nonprofit they find most compelling.
Votes are tallied and members are asked to write a $100 check or donate online directly to the nonprofit receiving the majority of votes (all contributions are eligible for an income tax charitable deduction).
Funded nonprofits share an update on the impact of their $10,000 gift at a future meeting.
Visit the website 100womentalbot.org to learn more and sign up. The first meeting is scheduled for Sept. 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the Easton Library.
Please invite other area women you think would be interested. Together, we can make great things happen for Talbot County.
Don’t hesitate to reach out with questions. The 100-plus Women Who Care Talbot County Leadership Team is:
