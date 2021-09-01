GOLDSBORO — Representatives from CASA of Caroline, Caroline Family YMCA and TCC Verizon in Denton distributed 125 backpacks and nylon cinch sacks filled with school supplies at Aaron’s Place Food Pantry/Greater Impact Church in Goldsboro on Wednesday, Aug. 25. This was part of a community effort to get Caroline County Public Schools students set-up for success as they re-enter the classroom.
“We began collecting school supplies at the Y for our Mentoring Program students at the beginning of August and it grew into a community-wide endeavor,” said Angel Perez, coordinator of the Mentoring Program.
Amy Horne, director of outreach and partnerships at CASA of Caroline, said, “National CASA encouraged local programs to participate in school supply drives this year to make sure kids have basic things like notebooks, pencils and rulers to give them the confidence and tools to walk back into the classroom and have a successful year. Collaborating with the Y on this project just seemed like a natural fit.”
Both Perez and Horne said the drive grew as word spread.
“It’s obvious the entire Caroline County community recognizes how difficult the last year has been for students and wants to see them succeed,” said Horne.
Donations were collected at the Y, the CASA office, and during Summerest. Choptank Community Health established donation boxes at each of its four locations in Caroline County. The Arc of Central Chesapeake donated hand sanitizers and information about the often-confusing IEP Process. And TCC Verizon in the Denton Plaza donated pre-filled backpacks of supplies they received from their corporate headquarters.
“At TCC, we believe our communities need more than just a wireless retailer, and our employees want more than just a job,” said Alexandria Mariano, manager at TCC in Denton. “We are committed to making a positive and sustainable impact in the lives of our employees, customers and communities.”
Once all the donated supplies were collected, Perez and Horne assembled the backpacks at the Y and took them to Aaron’s Place Food Pantry in Goldsboro for distribution.
“It was amazing to see how many backpacks we were able to provide for students and take one less financial stress off of families,” said Perez. “Some families came to the food pantry just to get school supplies.
“Seeing some of the kids come and choose their own backpack was really heart-warming and incredible,” he added.
“We couldn’t believe we’d given out all 125 backpacks in an hour and a half,” said Horne. “We believe all kids deserve the opportunity to learn and thrive and we hope providing them with basic school supplies takes some stress off them and their families during these still uncertain times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.