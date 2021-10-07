TOWNSEND, Del. — The Delaware National Estuarine Research Reserve (DNERR) offers a day of free family fun at the Blackbird Creek Fall Festival.

Family fun, food and entertainment await visitors on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Blackbird Creek Reserve in Townsend.

The festival fosters stewardship of the Delaware Bayshore by celebrating the richness of estuaries and Delaware’s cultural traditions at our beautiful scenic site.

The annual festival offers a variety of activities each year. Some of the highlights of recent festivals:

• Checking out unique wares from local artisans and vendors

• Trying a ride in a canoe or kayak for first-timers

• A guided habitat hike through the trails

• A tractor-pulled hayride

• Kid-focused crafts celebrating the outdoors and autumn

• Estuary scavenger hunt

• Bird watching

• Running and playing in the great outdoors

For more information call 302-739-6377.

