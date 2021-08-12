ROCK HALL — Residents and visitors alike are encouraged to dust off their doublets and break out their shanties for Pirates and Wenches Weekend in Rock Hall.
The festival, which was “lost at sea” last year and held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be “back to port” with in-person festivities throughout Main Street and on the beach.
With events from Friday, Aug. 13, through Sunday, Aug. 15, there’s something for “buccaneers and landlubbers of all ages,” according to the event’s website.
“We have two ... different crowds. We have the average family who comes just for the fun pirate time and to be outside and to do a lot of fun games and watch entertainers. And then we have the truly avid pirate fans,” Vice President of Main Street Rock Hall Laurie Walters said in an interview on Friday, Aug. 6.
“It’s always well attended, and I don’t anticipate anything different,” she said.
The Rock Hall Town Council voted to approve the special events permit for Pirates and Wenches Weekend at its regular workshop meeting on Monday, Aug 2.
The council also voted to approve a variance of the open container ordinance for select areas of Rock Hall during specific times for the festival.
Open containers will be allowed at the beach and on Main Street, where the festival takes place.
Alcohol must be purchased on the premises of the festival. This is the first year of the festival that outside alcohol will not be permitted.
The festival will include rum tastings, live music, raffles, costume contests, a sea-shanty sing-a-long, skits and much more.
For kids, there will be games, puppet shows, a treasure hunt and more.
“The family-friendly piece of it is what excited me the most,” Walters said. “We have a juggler who is going to do one session of juggling school. ... We have a puppet guy that looks really cool.”
Friday’s events include a rum tasting at Osprey Point and a sea shanty sing-a-long at the American Legion.
On Saturday, there will be a treasure dig for kids, followed by a dingy parade and poker run, and later in the evening the buccaneer’s ball will be held at Waterman’s Crab House.
A shuttle service will be available around Rock Hall to help get people to and from the festivities on Saturday. There is a $2 fare. Masks are required on the bus. Food and drinks are not allowed.
Sunday entertainment includes dancers, skits, bands and more on Main Street.
Walters said anyone who wants to attend the festival but is concerned about the crowd should go on Sunday, when there are fewer attendees but largely the same entertainers.
Sunday’s hours are a little shorter but, “definitely if you want to avoid a crowd, that’s the day to come,” she said.
“We’ve changed up a little bit of our entertainment. Still a lot of the same people, but we’ve added some in. There’s going to be more street, sort of wandering entertainment throughout the day,” Walters said.
Among the pirate performers offering up music and mayhem are Bedlum Bones, Bone and String, Brigands, Brinjali and Aubergine Belly Dancers, Circus Siren Mermaids, Evan Young’s Kapow Show, Grace O’Malley the Pirate Queen, Pineland Puppets, Pirates for Sail, Pirates of Fortunes Folly, Pirates of the Approaching Storm, Skullduggery Cannon Crew, Johnny Strum and Valhallas Pirates.
“It’s a really great bringing together of nonprofits working together for a festival that’s town wide,” Walters said of the different Rock Hall organizations that take part in making the festival happen.
There will be two raffles this year: a 50/50 raffle and a treasure chest raffle.
The winner of the 50/50 raffle will receive half of the proceeds from ticket sales. Tickets can be purchased online. The drawing will be held at 3 p.m. on Aug. 15.
The treasure chest raffle will include over $6,000 in merchandise and gift cards. Tickets will be sold throughout the weekend’s festivities. The drawing will be held at 10 p.m. on Aug. 14 at Waterman’s.
There will be free parking available on Sharp Street. Signs will be present during the festival to mark the parking area.
Official Pirates and Wenches souvenir merchandise will be available for purchase during the weekend on Main Street, at the beach party and sea shanty sing-along.
More information can be found on the event’s website, www.rockhallpirates.com.
