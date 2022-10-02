NORFOLK, Va. — Petty Officer 2nd Class David Hickman, a native of Stevensville, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Airborne Command and Control Squadron 120 supporting the E-2D carrier airborne early warning aircraft, known as the Hawkeye.
Hickman joined the Navy 11 years ago. Today, Hickman serves as a hospital corpsman.
“I was looking for a sense of direction,” said Hickman. “I had a job after high school and tried a year of community college, but wasn’t sure what I wanted to do with my life.”
Growing up in Stevensville, Hickman attended Kent Island High School and graduated in 2009. Today, Hickman relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Stevensville to succeed in the military.
“Where I grew up, we knew everybody, so there’s a real sense of community,” said Hickman. “I also learned leadership lessons from sports and the job I had.”
These lessons have helped Hickman while serving with the Navy.
The E-2D Advanced Hawkeye recently celebrated the 15th anniversary of its first flight, which occurred Aug. 3, 2007. Known as the Navy’s “digital quarterback,” the Hawkeye gives the warfighter expanded battlespace awareness. The Hawkeye’s command and control capability makes it a multi-mission platform through its ability to coordinate concurrent missions such as airborne strike, land force support, rescue operations and support for drug interdiction operations. The Hawkeye is one of the aircraft launched from an aircraft carrier.
Navy aircraft carriers are designed for a 50-year service life. When the air wing is embarked, the ship carries more than 70 attack fighter jets, helicopters and other aircraft, all of which take off from and land aboard the carrier at sea. With more than 5,000 sailors serving aboard, the aircraft carrier is a self-contained mobile airport.
Aircraft carriers are often the first response to a global crisis because of their ability to operate freely in international waters anywhere on the world’s oceans.
Since USS Langley’s commissioning 100 years ago, the nation’s aircraft carriers and embarked carrier air wings have projected power, sustained sea control, bolstered deterrence, provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and maintained enduring commitments worldwide.
“The aircraft carrier is our U.S. Navy’s centerpiece, our flagship, and a constant reminder to the rest of the world of our enduring maritime presence and influence,” said Rear Adm. James P. Downey, USN, Program Executive Officer (PEO) Aircraft Carriers. “These ships touch every part of our Navy’s mission to project power, ensure sea control, and deter our adversaries.”
Serving in the Navy means Hickman is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy’s show of power helps provide for our national security,” said Hickman. “You don’t need to use offensive force if you have a strong defense.”
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize the importance of accelerating America’s advantage at sea.
“Maintaining the world’s best Navy is an investment in the security and prosperity of the United States, as well as the stability of our world,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “The U.S. Navy — forward deployed and integrated with all elements of national power — deters conflict, strengthens our alliances and partnerships, and guarantees free and open access to the world’s oceans. As the United States responds to the security environment through integrated deterrence, our Navy must continue to deploy forward and campaign with a ready, capable, combat-credible fleet.”
Hickman and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I’m most proud of being named Sailor of the Year in 2020,” said Hickman. “I was doing a lot of COVID outreach and record-keeping. I also met my wife in the Navy. We’ve been married two years now.”
As Hickman and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“The Navy offers a great opportunity to pass along lessons learned to the younger generation of people coming into the military,” added Hickman.
