EASTON – This past year and a half has been, and continues to be an extraordinary and unprecedented time. Nevertheless, Talbot County is committed to recognize and honor those unsung heroes who help make Talbot County a better place to live, work and visit. There have been many incredible acts of volunteerism to benefit our county throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Nominations are being accepted now through Friday, Sept. 17 for Talbot County’s Most Beautiful People volunteer awards. The Maryland You Are Beautiful program has been integrated into the annual Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards recognition program. By joining these two forces, volunteers will be recognized by various categories.
Talbot County residents are encouraged to submit nominations for individuals to be named as the County’s “Most Beautiful Person.” Anyone who has given generously of his or her time to organize events, assisted with providing community services, or other important volunteer efforts is eligible for nomination. Any Talbot County nominee must be a resident of the County, volunteer their time in Talbot County, and be over 18 years of age. Please note the county can only accept one nominee per organization.
All nominees will be honored at a local awards ceremony to be held in October. The nominees’ names will be forwarded to the Governor’s Office on Service & Volunteerism. The Governor’s Office will announce the recipients in a press release. The Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism will notify each recipient of his/her selection. Each individual recipient and one guest will be invited to an event tentatively scheduled for spring of 2022 in Annapolis.
Nomination forms are available at the Talbot County Manager’s Office, Talbot County Free Library, and the Talbot County Tourism Office or by calling 410-770-8010. You may also visit the County’s website at www.talbotcountymd.gov for a nomination form. Please submit nomination forms to the County Manager’s Office by Sept. 17th.
