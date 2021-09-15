From left, Interim Superintendent of Schools Derek Simmons, North Caroline High School Principal Matt Spiker, Support Employee of the Year Penny Boyd, Board Vice President Donna DiGiacomo and Board Member Mark Jones.
From left, Colonel Richardson High School Principal Nicole VonDenBosch, School Board Member Mark Jones, Board Vice President Donna DiGiacomo, Teacher of the Year Michelle Foster and Interim Superintendent of Schools Derek Simmons.
DENTON — On Aug. 27, Caroline County Public Schools Support Employee of the Year Penny Boyd was called out of a meeting and asked to join staff in front of North Caroline High School. Much to her surprise, Interim Superintendent Derek L. Simmons presented her with the keys to a 2022 Ford Bronco. Boyd’s family was on hand to enjoy the event, and members were treated to a ride around the parking lot.
Later that same day, Teacher of the Year Michelle Foster was summoned from her classroom and asked to join her colleagues outside of Colonel Richardson High School. Simmons once again provided keys, this time to a 2022 Ford Edge. Foster’s family was also there to enjoy the surprise and their first ride in the new car.
The cars were presented on behalf of the Caroline County Board of Education, with Vice President Donna DiGiacomo and member Mark Jones on hand to assist with the surprises. Free use of a vehicle for one year is a benefit of being named Teacher or Support Employee of the Year for Caroline County. Both cars are a part of a long-standing partnership with Preston Automotive Group. At the end of the year, vehicles may either be purchased or returned.
“Honoring our award recipients with this benefit is important to the Board and administration,” said Simmons. “We are fortunate to have a great partner in Preston Automotive Group, and we appreciate their support of our Teacher and Support Services of the Year Program.”
