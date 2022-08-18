CAMBRIDGE — The Maryland Business Roundtable for Education announced that 105 students from its second graduating class of Next Generation Scholars reported the Maryland Higher Education Commission awarded them a sum of more than $2.258 million from its Howard P. Rawlings Guaranteed Access Grant financial aid program. The Guaranteed Access grant provides an award to help cover the cost of full-time study at a Maryland college or university for families with a demonstrated financial need whose students achieve a 2.5 cumulative GPA by the end of first semester of senior year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.