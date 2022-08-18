University of Maryland Eastern Shore On-Site Recruitment Coordinator LaKesia Brown presents Kejua Sampson, a senior at Cambridge-South Dorchester High School, a certificate after sharing the news that Kejua has been accepted to attend UMES. With support from the Maryland Business Roundtable for Education, Cambridge-South Dorchester High hosted an on-site admissions event where 20 Next Generation Scholars like Kejua received early acceptance to college.
Cambridge-South Dorchester High School senior Brice Salazar Calderon (second from right) celebrates his acceptance to Salisbury University during an on-site college admission event for Next Generation Scholars supported by the Maryland Business Roundtable for Education (MBRT). Also pictured, from left, are Salisbury University Admissions Counselor J. J. Remo, Cambridge-South Dorchester School Counselor Kristi King and MBRT Next Generation Scholars Coordinator Lauri Bell.
CAMBRIDGE — The Maryland Business Roundtable for Education announced that 105 students from its second graduating class of Next Generation Scholars reported the Maryland Higher Education Commission awarded them a sum of more than $2.258 million from its Howard P. Rawlings Guaranteed Access Grant financial aid program. The Guaranteed Access grant provides an award to help cover the cost of full-time study at a Maryland college or university for families with a demonstrated financial need whose students achieve a 2.5 cumulative GPA by the end of first semester of senior year.
This year, 26 students from Cambridge-South Dorchester High School received this award, and 88% accepted their award to pursue their postsecondary education in Maryland.
“Following another year of school in the pandemic, it is with great pleasure that we congratulate this class of Next Generation Scholars on their tremendous success despite the numerous challenges they faced during their high school journey,” said Nona Carroll, MBRT chief strategy officer and Next Generation Scholars program director.
Maryland’s Next Generation Scholars program was established by the General Assembly in 2016 through House Bill 1403, and altered in 2021 (House Bill 1245). Since 2017, MBRT has carried out the Next Generation Scholars program at schools with a Free and Reduced Meals (FARM) rate of 50% or higher in Allegany, Caroline, Dorchester, Kent and Wicomico counties to increase the number of students who are eligible to receive GA grants and therefore increase their participation rates in higher education.
Though students are enrolled in the Next Generation Scholars program based on their demonstrated financial need, family income may fluctuate as they progress through high school, altering the student’s eligibility status. At the beginning of the year, MBRT encouraged families to prequalify for the GA grant to lock in their family’s income and ensure the student’s financial eligibility for the grant regardless of family income status during the student’s senior year.
“I have always loved math, and I figured I’d have to work hard to minimize debt in order to go to college,” said Brice Salazar-Calderon, a 2022 graduate of Cambridge-South Dorchester High School, who received the GA grant and is attending Salisbury University in the fall. “I thought maybe a quarter or half of tuition would be paid by scholarships and grants, but the Next Generation Scholars program helped me realize there is more money available to students like me. That’s a ton of weight off of my shoulders.”
“I’m not sure if it was being back in school or because it was senior year, but these students had an incredible energy about them and it really helped them focus on their future,” said Lauri Bell, MBRT’s Dorchester County coordinator. “Next Generation Scholars teaches students that college is an option regardless of their background, and I am thrilled so many have chosen to pursue their dreams with the help of earning a college degree.”
During the 2021–2022 academic year, MBRT served more than 1,600 students in grades 10, 11 and 12 in six high schools across the five districts. Throughout the program, students visit college campuses, tour local businesses, participate in mock interviews, complete college and scholarship applications, and learn skills to enhance life after high school.
“Next Generation Scholars broadened my vision and provided more access to colleges I didn’t know about,” said Kortney Manokey, another 2022 Cambridge-South Dorchester graduate who received the GA grant and will be attending Towson University in the fall. “The program also exposed me to different learning experiences outside of school, such as how to cook and clean, to help prepare me for my adult life.”
Each year, MBRT monitors student ABCs (attendance, behavior and coursework), which are key indicators that drive student success. This year, Dorchester County recognized 90 students who demonstrated good attendance, had fewer or no disciplinary referrals and achieved good grades (a GPA of 2.5 or higher).
