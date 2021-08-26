EASTON — Three local World War II veterans took swooping flights through the skies of the Mid-Shore on Aug. 26 in a historic 1942 Boeing Stearman biplane, participating in a national program honoring the retired soldiers in celebration of the 76th anniversary of the surrender of Japan on Sept. 2.
Gene Mechling, who served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII, boarded the front of the two-person, white, blue and yellow biplane at Easton Airport in the early morning hours. He flew for roughly 15 minutes around Easton and St. Michaels, watching rolling green fields and the blue waters of the Tred Avon and Miles River underneath him.
“Beautiful day and I really enjoyed it,” said Mechling. “I always wanted to fly in a (Boeing Stearman) and I didn’t get a chance to during World War II.”
The flight program, Operation September Freedom, is run by the nonprofit and volunteer-based organization Dream Flights, which was founded in 2011 to give these special flights to military veterans and seniors for free.
But Operation September Freedom is a unique, first-time program: from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30, Dream Flights will only fly WWII veterans.
The organization estimates that of the 16 million American veterans who served during the world’s largest conflict, only 100,000 are still alive, and the youngest of them are now 95 years old. Since the population is aging, the organization wanted to give them special attention this year, said James Sims, a pilot with Dream Flights.
Sims added that the 1942 Stearman flying out of Easton Airport was in operation with the Air Force in WWII before being donated to his organization.
“We see it as living history, and we get to basically use it as a catalyst for conversation with veterans all over the country,” Sims said. “It is the most rewarding opportunity I have ever been given.”
Dream Flights is flying six restored Boeing Stearmans almost daily across the country, with 324 flights already flown to date in more than 300 U.S. cities.
The three local veterans out of Easton were treated to the flight by the leadership team at their retirement community, Londonderry on the Tred Avon, off Port Street.
Irma Toce, the chief executive officer at Londonderry, saw an article about Operation September Freedom that piqued her interest. She watched videos about the flights and knew she had to get her residents up in the air.
“I said, ‘That would be so awesome,’ and then I ran it by our activities coordinator,” she said. “We reached out to Dream Flights, and they were willing to do it.”
Londonderry has seven WWII veterans, out of 187 total residents, in the retirement community. The youngest of them is 97. Three of the veterans — Mechling, Calvin Sanders and Howard Zwemer — were ecstatic to hit the skies once again when Toce asked them if they were interested.
“One of them said to me, ‘I will take any chance I get to go on a flight,’’’ Toce said. “To me, it’s honoring our veterans. And it’s probably going to be their last flight, ever.”
Dream Flights says it costs them roughly $400 per flight, but the nonprofit does not charge veterans, their families or retirement communities a cent. It does encourage donations. Toce said Londonderry would donate to the organization because the flights went exactly as advertised.
“I’m amazed — it’s really, really impressive,” she said.
Mechling, Sanders and Zwemer were joined by family and friends at Easton Airport. Participants and family members were treated to donuts and popcorn while they waited their turn under a shaded tent canopy.
Sims, the pilot, awarded each veteran a special hat reserved specifically for WWII veterans, and then led them to the tail of the plane, where they signed their name with a sharpie.
Sims said those three flights would be joined by four more in Maryland. A total of 25 to 30 veterans were flown on Aug. 26 in the state. The pilot encourages any veteran or someone who knows a veteran to sign up for a flight on dreamflights.org, adding that they want every interested veteran to get a chance.
“As long as they show up to the airport, we’re going to fly them,” Sims added. “We can honor them with Operation September Freedom.”
Sanders, who enlisted in 1942 at 18 years old to join the U.S. Army Air Corps — and flew over 35 missions during the war — said he would fly again next year, if given the chance.
And Mechling would really like another go, too.
“I’d like to be in control” next time, Mechling said, laughing.
