CENTREVILLE — Those in attendance at the Queen Anne’s County Commission’s Aug. 8 meeting enjoyed a presentation from a Japanese exchange student participating in the 4-H Development Program for Youth.
Maari Murakawa has been living with her host family in Queen Anne’s County for only a few weeks as part of a program that has helped immerse students from across the world in other cultures for 40 years. Maari’s mother participated in the 4-H Development Program for Youth 35 years ago, visiting Illinois at age 15 — the same age as Maari.
Tina Squibb, faculty member of the University of Maryland Extension program and host mom to Maari, has two daughters close to Maari’s age and said it has been a wonderful experience for the whole family to get to know her.
“Maari was asked by the mayor of her city to present to local leadership (in Queen Anne’s County) and she would like to read a letter from the mayor to the Commission,” Squibb said.
The letter from Ishi Toshiro, mayor of Nishinomiya, said the town “is known as the cultural, educational and residential city.” Residents of Nishinomiya (population 484,000) are flanked by the Rokkō mountain range and the Osaka Bay. Toshiro closed his letter by saying, “Young people dream big dreams and are filled with enthusiasm to make them happen,” and thanked the commission for the opportunity for Maari to share a bit of her culture.
Maari then presented the commissioners with several gifts from Japan and read a story called “The Sky Blue Seed.”
Dr. Jinhee Kim, associate dean/associate director of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, attended as well.
“Students in the 4-H program from Maryland are visiting other countries and there are currently 10 Japanese students visiting Maryland,” Kim said.
Maryland 4-H partners provide students with the opportunity to travel to foreign countries for a cultural immersion experience. Delegates live with volunteer host families and engage in experiential learning about a new way of life. The intention of the program is for students’ experiences to deepen their understanding of their host culture as well as their own.
