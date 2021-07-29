EASTON — On July 25, the Talbot County 4-H Skipjacks Club paid a visit to Peak Healthcare at The Pines in Easton. Members donated the flower arrangements they made for the Talbot County Fair, hoping to bring a little cheer to the residents at the skilled nursing facility.
The 4-H flower arranging project allows youth members to learn about floral design and how to identify common flowers and determine their purpose in an arrangement. Members learn how to discover art concepts such as color, shape, proportion, composition, and content.
Talbot County 4-H empowers young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime. If you have a child who would like to join a chapter in Talbot County 4-H, call 410-822-1244, email Tom Hutson at thutson@umd.edu or see the flyer online at extension.umd.edu/talbot-county. Adults are welcome to become 4-H volunteers. Volunteers share their skills by helping with 4-H projects and programs or starting 4-H clubs that create new opportunities for youth.
