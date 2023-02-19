EASTON — In 2023, the Talbot County 4-H Skipjacks Club have undertaken the 4-H citizenship project. The 4-H citizenship project aims to help students become involved members of their community. As students progress through their project work, they gain the skills of determining community needs and how to plan and conduct projects to meet those needs. For the month of February, members made Valentine cards and secured donated items for the veterans living at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. These items will be dispersed by the Military Order of the Purple Heart Delmarva Chapter 570.
The Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 570 is a nonprofit organization dedicated helping veterans and the community it serves. Once a month, chapter members go to the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home to play bingo with the residents. They bring donated prizes, such as gift cards and other necessary items. Donated items they bring include socks, sweat pants, T-shirts, body wash, deodorant, shampoo, and toothpaste. Residents also enjoy receiving large print puzzle books. For more information on the organization or if you would like to make a donation, see https://www.facebook/com/MOPH570.
Talbot County 4-H empowers young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime. If you have a child who would like to join a chapter in Talbot County 4-H, call 410-822-1244, email Tom Hutson at thutson@umd.edu or see the flyer online at extension.umd.edu/talbot-county. Adults are welcome to become 4-H volunteers. Volunteers share their skills by helping with 4-H projects and programs or starting 4-H clubs that create new opportunities for youth.
