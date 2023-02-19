EASTON — In 2023, the Talbot County 4-H Skipjacks Club have undertaken the 4-H citizenship project. The 4-H citizenship project aims to help students become involved members of their community. As students progress through their project work, they gain the skills of determining community needs and how to plan and conduct projects to meet those needs. For the month of February, members made Valentine cards and secured donated items for the veterans living at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. These items will be dispersed by the Military Order of the Purple Heart Delmarva Chapter 570.

