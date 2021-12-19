Members of the Talbot County 4-H Skipjack Club show socks purchased for the Casey Family Sock Drive. From left, on ground: Josie Shaw, Kylie Chadwick, Mckenna Brach, Mikayla Clark and Madi Fisher; on couch: Pippa Milhollan, Brian Milhollan, Jack Townsend, Ashton Milhollan, Jack Chapple and Sara Chapple. Missing: EJ Milhollan, Kate Chapple, Sammy Townsend and James Shaw.
EASTON — The Talbot County 4-H Skipjacks Club recently held a sock drive for the Casey Family Sock Drive. They were able to collect over 50 pairs of socks. The socks will be donated to local homeless shelters in Talbot and Caroline counties.
Service learning is very important to the Talbot County 4-H Skipjacks. They attempt to complete a service learning project every month. They will be helping out with the local Toys for Tots campaign this month as well.
Talbot County 4-H empowers young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime. If you have a child who would like to join a chapter in Talbot County 4-H, call 410-822-1244, email Tom Hutson at thutson@umd.edu or see the flyer online at extension.umd.edu/talbot-county.
Adults are welcome to become 4-H volunteers. Volunteers share their skills by helping with 4-H projects and programs or starting 4-H clubs that create new opportunities for youth.
