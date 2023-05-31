and TOM MCCALL
RIDGELY — Such a large strawberry shortcake-craving crowd was expected at the 42nd Ridgely Lions Club Strawberry Festival, that twice as many strawberries as last year’s supply were ordered to handle the anticipated demand.
At 1 p.m. the line of folks queuing up for the popular confection Sunday, May 28, stretched through the shade trees in Martin Sutton Park all the way to Park Avenue. The weather was slightly overcast but comfortable, with temperatures in the 70s.
According to Lions who helped with the strawberry shortcake preparation, 1,500 thousand pounds of strawberries from California were ordered to feed the crowd.
Why California berries? The sheer volume needed to supply local berries was a logistical challenge.
Lion Al Bogges, who joined the club in 1984, handled the sugar detail.
“I started on Saturday,” Bogges said. “We bring the berries in, we cap them, wash them and then slice them. While they’re slicing, I start sugaring them. In years past, we have sugared them here at the park Sunday morning, but (because) they’re firmer California berries rather than local, we sugared them yesterday. It’s worked out great.”
Along with the berries, organizers ordered 135 gallons of vanilla ice cream, 60 pounds of sugar, and 44 Sara Lee uniced sponge sheet cakes.
A loaded bowl of strawberry shortcake was well worth the $8 price tag, many folks said.
“You got to get here early for strawberry shortcake,” Patrick Shaner said. Wearing a patriotic shirt, he said he attends the festival every year along with his friend Freddy Reinthaler. “There’s a big line. Usually it is an hour. Every year the festival improves.”
Co-chairs Brett Meyers and Sharon Adams supervised the stand, resupplying berries and manning the cash box. Meyers said he hoped they would sell out.
About 20 members of the Pure Country 4-H Club in Denton helped scoop ice cream and ladle generous portions of strawberries, under the supervision of Charlotte Brown, one of the 40-member club’s three leaders.
The festival, which was first held June 10, 1979, is the club’s major fundraiser. All proceeds support community service projects and local charities.
“This is always a highlight of the year,” Caroline County Commissioner Larry Porter said. “Everybody has this marked on their calendars — this and (Caroline) Summerfest. They’re always great opportunities to go out and see people and talk to people. The Lions Club does a great job pulling it all together.”
Although strawberries were the pretext for the festival, nearly 90 vendors, organizations and businesses set up booths in the park’s shaded area.
A high school group called Caroline Crew Advanced Manufacturing Professionals sold wooden objects like signs and bird houses they made with a computer-controlled lathe. The program was launched in 2017, and Keith Hale is the teacher.
“Each of the products here were designed by students,” Hale said. “We have nesting boxes and bat boxes and clocks and welcome signs and gnomes. I have 17 students in the program. Our program is unique; it is the only one in Maryland.”
A large children’s entertainment area featured several bounce houses. Artist Cheryl Gover, owner of Designs by Nana Poppins LLC, in Queenstown, painted faces.
Other food, including pork parfaits, crab cakes and funnel cakes prepared by local nonprofit organizations were made and sold on site. Even strawberries by the quart were on sale for the first time.
The day began with a Kids Strawberry Dash 200-yard run at 7:45 a.m., a Strawberry 5K Chase at 8 a.m. and a nondenominational worship service at 9 a.m. The traditional parade began at noon.
Two people came away from the 5K with not only participatory medals around their necks, but some race awards for their age group, as well. Adele Wagner of Bel Air had that post-run glow.
“I won second place for the most patriotic outfit and first place female for age 60-69,” Wagner said. Her hair was died red, white and blue.
She and her friend James Lacey were eating strawberry shortcake after their race.
Lacey said, “I won first place for male 50-59.”
During the parade down Central Avenue, spectators lined the street to get a glimpse of fire engines honking, a crisp color guard carrying flags and miniature race boats driven by Chester River Shrine Club all in burgundy fezzes.
Children veered into the parade route to snag Jolly Ranchers and Smarties and Tootsie Rolls. It was hard to tell who was having more fun: those tossing the candy or those receiving it. No parade is complete without a little princess, and this year the tiara was worn by Caroline Dorchester 4-H Little Princess Clara Brown, who smiled and waved.
Bill Eason sat on an antique tractor and dragged a trailer with a man playing electric guitar. Muscle cars and classic cars rolled down the route with an occasional revving of their V8s. Lt. Brenda Twigg drove an emergency response vehicle from the Queen Anne-Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Company.
Although the whole procession only lasted for about 30 minutes, it kicked the festivities into high gear.
A free 30-page program book featured about 90 ads. The club also gave away 2023 Strawberry Festival T-shirts in exchange for donations.
Providing musical entertainment throughout the day were local musical acts: The Glooms, Silhouette Song, The Jones Boys, Flatland Drive and The Burn Doubts.
