QUEENSTOWN — Friday, May 21, the 5th Annual Julianne Rosela Memorial Golf Tournament took place at the Queenstown Harbor Golf course. The tournament is named for Julianne Rosela, who at age 7, died tragically in a boating accident during the summer of 2015. The tournament was created to represent Julianne’s qualities of her short life as a vibrant child in every way; her kindness, caring disposition, and unending love for others.
The Julianne Rosela Foundation, is a component fund of Chesapeake Charities, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Funds from the golf tournament are used annually to provide emergency support for families in crisis and to provide scholarships at Kent Island High School and Queen Anne’s County High School to graduating seniors. Every year the foundation awards four $5,000 scholarships. Applications must be made before April 15 for consideration.
Tournament organizer, Carrie Rosela, Julianne’s mom, announced Friday morning, as the golfers were ready to start, “We have given out over $130,000 since the foundation was started to families in need and in student scholarships, thanks to your support in this tournament.”
Beginning at 10 a.m. with 144 golfers, making up 36 foursome teams, the popular event was sold out. The tournament was played with a “best shot” format among the foursome’s to arrive at a score at each hole. Half of the 36 teams played the “River-side” 18-hole course, the other 18 teams played the first-side course. Two winning teams were recognized at the end of the day.
The front-side winning team was made up of golfers Steven Smith, Pete Sloan, Mike Gruin, and B.J. Cradlin. They posted a score of 53 strokes, well below par. The river-side team of Patrick MaGuire, Andrew Redding, Todd Holtzner, and Jeff Flaig, posted a score of 55, also well below par for that portion of the course.
A wonderful dinner was provided, outside under the pavilion behind the club house.
To apply for information pertaining to family emergency assistance or for scholarships from the Julianne Rosela Foundation, go online at http://chesapeakecharities.org/fund/julianne-rosela-memorial/(http:// , or call Chesapeake Charities for assistance at 410-643-4020.
