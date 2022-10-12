QUEEN ANNE — The 70th annual Ridgely Joust was held Sept. 25 at the Tuckahoe Equestrian Center. Twenty riders were on hand to compete for the Martin Sutton Memorial Trophy.
70th Ridgely Joust held at equestrian center
Angela Price
QUEEN ANNE — The 70th annual Ridgely Joust was held Sept. 25 at the Tuckahoe Equestrian Center. Twenty riders were on hand to compete for the Martin Sutton Memorial Trophy.
The field, shaded with trees planted by the jousters some 20 years ago gave plenty of shade for participants and spectators. A recently rebuilt judges stand, made possible by one of the group’s jousters, Christian Miller, as an Eagle Scout project was a wonderful asset.
The Ridgely Historical Society, represented by Cathy and Rick Schawb, and Gerry Sutton presented the Eastern Shore Jousting Association with a beautiful plaque, accepted by President Diane Sherwood.
Winners of the joust were Novice Class: Karen Patrick, Maid of Mystery; Amateur Class: Marleigh Platzke, Maid of Dazzle; Professional Class: Mason Platzke, Knight of Turn Around Farm. Kyla Lyons won the First-Time Rider at Ridgely Joust Catching the Most Rings Award. Mason Platzke won the Martin Sutton Memorial Trophy (a rider must win the trophy three times to be able to keep the trophy).
Workers at the event are not to be forgotten: Donnie Sherwood and Jeff Miller hung rings at each tournament; Charles Schuyler, Paul McMullen and Diane Sherwood made sure everything ran smoothly including, master of ceremonies, setting up equipment, providing engraved trophies, prize money and registration.
Organizers said they are thankful for the event sponsors, the merchants of Ridgely, who have sponsored this tournament for so many years – some all 70 years, though some names have changed. They also thanked Joanne Wooters and Suzanne Reinhold for publishing the ad book.
Dorsey Wooters, who has been chairman of the tournament since the Lions traded the tournament for the Strawberry Festival some 40 years ago, thanked all in attendance.
