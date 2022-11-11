FEDERALSBURG — One Federalsburg family has a long tradition of service in the armed forces. Harold Dew said he and six of his family members have served in the armed forces since World War I.
Dew’s father and his father’s cousin joined the Marines and served in WWII, participating in the 3rd Marine Division’s role in the island hopping amphibious campaigns headed east across the South Pacific.
The two Marines saw Guadalcanal and particularly intense fighting in the end of 1943 in the Battle of Bougainville on New Guinea, and then on Guam in the summer of 1944.
The battle on Guam would prove fateful for Stewart Dew’s cousin, Leslie Clark Dew, who was killed in fighting there on July 21, 1944.
Stewart Dew would see more intense combat on Iwo Jima, the site of the famous flag-raising.
Dew’s father learned the tragic news weeks later when he received a letter from his mother expressing sorrow over Leslie’s death.
Stewart Dew was in a foxhole on Bougainville when he saw another Federalsburg native walking by. “Doesn’t look like Federalsburg!” he called out.
The recipient of his greeting, a three star general, snapped a photo of Dew and his buddies.
Another Dew served in World War II, Stewart’s cousin Jimmy, who served in the Army Air Corps, and the original Harold Dew served in the Army in World War I.
Dew’s son, Jason Dew, served in the Marines in the security forces, stationed in Okinawa for a portion of his enlistment, and providing security in then-Secretary of State Madeline Albright’s Marine detail.
Dew’s daughter, Logan Dew King, is the only member of the family still in the service (and the only member in the Navy, her dad said with a laugh), and is stationed in Oak Harbor, Washington.
Harold Dew himself also served in the Marines from 1971-1973. After volunteering and completing training, he served with the 1st Air Wing on airbases in Japan, working in the motor transport for the unit that flew F-4 Phantoms and A-4 Skyraiders.
Dew served as the Marine jets participated in Operation Linebacker, President Nixon’s bombing campaign in North Vietnam. Dew said during that four month period, American planes saturates the area around Hanoi with more tons of ordnance than was dropped in World War II.
When he was in Japan in 1972, Dew saw a neighbor from Federalsburg, 12,000 miles away from the Eastern Shore, the same as his dad’s chance rendezvous with a Federalsburg native 28 years earlier.
Dew said that as a member of a Gold Star family, he is sometimes surprised that people don’t know that Gold Star means that a family lost a loved one in war.
“A lot of people don’t know,” he said reflectively, musing that perhaps the relative rarity was positive. “Maybe that’s a good thing,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.