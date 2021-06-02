EASTON — Easton has a new yoga class — in an unexpected setting. In a bid to broaden its connection to the community, Trinity Cathedral recently opened the sanctuary of its 144-year-old church to yoga classes and other activities.
The stately, Gothic Revival cathedral on Goldsborough Street has long served as the seat of the Episcopal Diocese of Easton, which encompasses 39 worship communities across the Eastern Shore. Now on Thursday mornings, yoga mats line the floor of the nave where pews used to be for "Yoga in the Cathedral," featuring both beginning and advanced classes.
"Our new open space is the culmination of a decade of change at Trinity," said the Very Rev. Gregory Powell, Trinity's dean since 2009. "We made many alterations to the interior worship area over the years with an eye to creating flexible, multi-purpose space that better aligns with the changing needs of parishioners and the community."
The changes include adding an audio-visual system to allow live streaming of worship services, weddings and other activities to those not present, a service Trinity and many other churches started during the pandemic. The most difficult interior alteration came a few months ago, according to Powell, when Trinity replaced its pews with chairs for the sake of making its worship space more welcoming to outside events and people.
"The association of pews with church is deep in the psyche," Powell said. "Letting go of the pews also means letting go of the notion of 'my' church and redefining what it means to be a 'member.'"
The portable chairs are easily removed to create open space for activities such as yoga. Designed to expand the cathedral's role in community life, the yoga classes cost $15 and are open to the public.
Leading them is Suzie Hurley, a long-time instructor and founder of the popular Willow Street Yoga Center in Takoma Park, Maryland. A resident of Oxford, Hurley specializes in InSpirit Yoga, a teaching method that adds a spiritual and philosophical perspective to detailed instruction on alignment for each pose.
“Having had the good fortune of teaching in many beautiful places across the world, " Hurley said, "the sacredness of teaching in the deep silence and beauty of Trinity Cathedral is a true honor. To be part of Trinity’s effort to create a new community space is very special."
The cathedral's large open space allows for ample social distancing. The class for experienced students runs from 10 to 11:15 a.m. on Thursdays, followed by a beginner class from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Signup is available on the church's website-— www.trinitycathedraleaston.com — or Hurley's site, www.suziehurley.com.
Students taking yoga at Trinity find the light streaming through stained glass on all sides and from above adds to the experience, as does Hurley's expertise and personal attention.
"Having taken yoga from Suzie in Takoma Park for nearly 20 years, it was a delight to find her teaching in Oxford, and now Easton, when I moved to Saint Michaels last year," said Caryl Ersenkal, who joined Trinity's class for experienced students last month. "She emphasizes precise alignment and explains clearly and thoroughly how to do a pose. This is backed up by her understanding of the anatomy behind each movement. Suzie carefully demonstrates each pose but goes further to help each student adapt it to meet any special physical condition."
According to Powell, “Trinity's leaders believe it's important for the church to meet people where they are—and not with dogmatic answers to questions no one is asking.” He said, “a flexible space is nice but is nothing if not paired with an open mind, a capacity to listen, and a curiosity to learn from those different from ourselves.”
