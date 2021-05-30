DENTON — There was a familiar sound coming from the American Legion Post 29 here on Tuesday evening.
I-29
B-7
N-43
G-59
And it continued until someone suddenly yelled, “BINGO!”
A few soft moans were heard. “All I needed was 36,” exclaimed Mica Parker. “Who won?”
“Bonnie,” came a reply.
“Bonnie from Cambridge?” Parker asked. “Bonnie, go ahead gurrrl!”
These are sounds heard across the country emerging from fire halls, veterans organizations, even church basements, where men and women test their luck for cash prizes as nonprofits seek extra funding.
Bingo is a game where skills and strategies are futile, yet, some players insist they have a winning playbook. They sit in certain spots, use the bathroom at certain times, and bring talismans.
Sitting in the fourth row, eating a Little Debbie snack cake, Patty Smith rubbed her three small elephants before each new round. The Caroline County resident explained elephants with raised trunks are good luck.
“I don’t know why,” said Smith, who was playing 30 cards. “I just know they bring me good luck.”
Another woman swung a blue, plastic fly swatter during a game like a mystical shaman chasing away evil spirits. Still another man wore his lucky pair of Nike tennis shoes to “win big money.” Turtles, shamrocks and crosses are also common lucky charms.
During the three hours of play, few people gave their full names. As one person explained, “Uncle Sam will want his share.” The winnings are paid in cash and often recycled back to the host via other gambling games. Another game not based on skill or strategy, but pure luck.
Known as Rip Offs, players pay $1 for a two-by-four-inch card they rip open exposing five numbers. A special Bingo game is played until someone covers all the numbers on their card. The cash prize varies.
Prior to the game, a line of players 18-deep waited to purchase Rip Off cards. Flashes of green Hamilton and Jackson were common. “Did you hear someone won $700 in Cambridge last week,” one man in line asked.
“It wasn’t me,” came a response.
While the line slowly moved forward, talk of just missed jackpots were common. A single number away from a $700 win, “would paid a few medical bills,” said one man, adding his wife’s insulin co-pay went up in January.
After players returned to their seats, more balls were called and BINGO shattered the intense quietness, a man in a Denny Hamlin T-shirt and blue jeans stepped outside for a smoke.
“Not giving my name,” he said, but offered an explanation about why so many people talk about how much they could win, but never about how much they lose.
“That’s easy. This is the poor man’s stock market. Do rich people tell you how much they lose in the market,” he asked. “We come here spend $20, $30 dollars, maybe win a game or two, take home a couple hundred. We had fun.”
Before finishing his smoke and returning to the game, he said, “Many (players) see this as entertainment, a way to make a bit of money, not hardcore gambling,” he said.
A University of Akron study found the hope of winning and socialization are key reasons players are drawn to bingo. “On first impression, the bingo world was complex and overwhelming. We had the impression that participants shared an enormous amount of information about how to play, how to win, and who should win. After months in the field, two significant themes related to bingo playing emerged: winning/profit and sociability,” the study found.
The shouts of “Bingo!” and murmurs of excitement and disappointment continued. In the back of the meeting hall sat Fran Phillips and Mary Lowery of Easton, friends for 65 years. Phillips joked the two come to socialize, “because we never win. We just like to donate.”
The two attend bingo about twice a month. “She recruited me. She’s a bad influence,” said Lowery. Many players said they attend to socialize, especially now that COVID restrictions are being eased.
Smith, the player with a small herd of lucky elephants, agreed. “I come because of the enjoyment of talking and being around other people.”
Zipping around in New Balance sneakers, her bouffant hair firmly in place, Louise verified cards, sold Rip Off tickets and paid the winners. She would not give a last name or tell how long she’s worked bingo at American Legion Post 29. “I don’t think that matters,” she said.
She’d rather talk about how for $25 a person can play all night. “It’s a cheap night out, a cheap date,” she said.
At least one person agreed with Louise. But for matrimonial reasons, he wasn’t talking. “I cannot talk to you, because I’m with a woman who isn’t my wife,” the man said.
As closing time approached there was time for a few more games. All night, players who didn’t opt to play via a computer, punch their cards with a Dabbin. Their arms moved like automated robots on a manufacturing line — up, down, up down.
The clear trash bags on the end of each table were filled with dented soda cans, Little Debbie snack wrappers and old bingo cards. A player finished her Chinese food with a spoon and sipped the last of her Mountain Dew.
Several numbers were called when a rumble began to sound. Up on the board, the B row was empty. “Start calling some B’s,” more than one person complained.
A few balls later, B-8 was called followed with a few people shouting “BINGO!”
One winner, who would not give her name, said, “It’s about time, I haven’t won in awhile, a long while,” while tucking the money into the pocket of her blue T-shirt.
Throughout the evening, John Scudder called the numbers without a slip up. “Don’t screw up. All the ladies out there can become very unladylike if you screw up,” he said.
Scudder is also the finance chairman of American Legion Post 29. While the receipts from bingo aren’t the only source of income for the organization, it does bring in a few thousands each month, he said.
“Any income we get helps,” Scudder said.
As Parker packed up her Dabbins, turned off her computer and headed to the door, she was many dollars poorer, but remained hopeful. The next night she planned on go to bingo in Cambridge, positive her luck will change.
“It only takes one time to win,” she said, as if it’s the bingo player mantra.
