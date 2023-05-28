C.A.S.T. (Citizens Against Smoking Tobacco) Coalition members Saturday afternoon, May 13, during the annual World No Tobacco Mother’s Day Banquet held in Centreville. From left, front row, Pastor Eric Daniels, Rev. Marlene Griffin, Rev. Alice Hutchins Dorine Fassett, Sylvia Wheeler, Kim Harris, Zita Seals, Shirley Wright, Mary Fisher, and Phyllis Brown. Top from left, Anna Ashley, Pastor Kia Reed, Nita Mills, Doncella Wilson, Bobbi Seals, and Romaine Ford.
Shanell Wilson of Centreville hugs her daughter, Amiya Potts, 13, during the annual World No Tobacco Mother’s Day Banquet held Saturday afternoon, May 13, at Centreville United Methodist Church.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
CENTREVILLE — The Citizens Against Smoking Tobacco (C.A.S.T.) Coalition, as part of Queen Anne’s County Department of Health, Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention services, celebrated mothers during its annual World No Tobacco Mother’s Day Banquet. The program was held in the multipurpose room at Centreville United Methodist Church the afternoon of May 13.
The event has been held just before Mother’s Day for more than 20 years, shared Lolita Watkins in her opening greeting. Watkins was followed by Pastor Kia Reed with a brief “purpose” message.
“I praise the work of C.A.S.T., in helping inform the public that tobacco is a leading cause of other health ailments, and it’s legal to buy tobacco products, as if it was good for you,” Reed said. “Let’s stand up to the challenge to know that tobacco can do you no good. Let’s be healthy and happy together. Happy Mother’s Day to us all.”
As many are concerned about opioid overdose, Narcan training was provided by members of the QA County Health Department, in a brief clinical demonstration in front of the audience. Kate Dulin and Melanie Jones-Dalziel were the main presenters with an assist from Alcohol & Drug Prevention Specialist Anna Ashley.
Free Narcan dispensers were available to take home after the program, to have on hand in case of an emergency at home or in the neighborhood. The dispensers provided have a shelf life of about two years.
Amiya Potts, 13, of Centreville, presented the “Youth Moment” with a tribute to the lasting influences and impressions her mother, Shanell Wilson, has made in her young life.
Amiya spoke loud and clear stating, “I want to thank my mom for encouraging me to make good decisions to not use alcohol, smoke tobacco products, or use drugs. I love you mom!”
Her mom was moved to tears as she embraced Amiya as they walked back to their seats, and the audience enthusiastically applauded.
A special message was presented by guest speaker Wayne Curtis Jr. before dinner was served. He had a brief but uplifting message of thanks and praise for all mothers.
Dinner was provided by the always popular Helen Todd Catering of Centreville.
Music was provided by Spiritual Touch, Gospel Music Ministries, with DJ William Baynard Sr. orchestrating the musical selections.
