EASTON — Starting Jan. 3, the Academy Art Museum will offer free admission to all. This is the crowning achievement in an institutional movement toward barrier-free access that started in 2021, when the Museum made most of its public programming free of charge, including book talks, artist lectures and summer programs.
The Academy Art Museum joins other Maryland museums that also offer free admission, such as the Baltimore Museum of Art and the Walters Art Museum. The Academy Art Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and is located at 106 South St. in Easton. Visit academyartmuseum.org for information on the newest exhibitions.
AAM Director Sarah Jesse said, “The hidden barrier contained in an admission fee is not always how much it costs but the mental calculation — wondering how much it might be, adding it to weekly expenses. By eliminating this barrier to access, in concert with our other audience engagement efforts, we hope to foster a sense among our diverse community and beyond that AAM belongs to everyone.”
“Carolyn Williams (past board chair, 2015-2017) proposed the idea when she led the museum and we are both overjoyed that it is now possible to put this change into effect, helping to welcome our entire community to all the exciting art and arts education the museum offers," said Cathy McCoy, past board chair (2018-2021) and emeritus trustee.
Many museums across the country offer free weekends thanks to generous donors or corporations such as the Bank of America “Museums on Us” program. However, with a 65th anniversary approaching in 2023 and exciting exhibitions on the horizon for the Academy Art Museum, such as Mary Cassatt: Labor & Leisure, this is the perfect time to celebrate and share these accomplishments with the community by eliminating admission fees entirely. AAM Members will continue to receive many benefits ranging from exclusive member programming to discounts on classes and museum shop purchases.
Board of Trustees Chair Nanny Trippe said, “Art is for everyone. We want everyone to enter and feel welcome to view and enjoy all of our wonderful exhibitions all year round.”
The Academy Art Museum was founded in 1958 by a group of Eastern Shore residents who created a place dedicated to the knowledge, practice, and appreciation of the arts. Today, AAM is home to a growing collection of 19th-century, modern, and contemporary art, and transformative cultural experiences for everyone in the community including a Juneteenth celebration and an annual Craft Show.
Free admission to the Academy Art Museum is made possible by the combined generosity of individual members, friends, benefactors, and ongoing support from the Maryland State Arts Council and Talbot Arts.
